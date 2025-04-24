All terrapins

HOW TO WATCH: 2025 NFL Draft order, schedule

The biggest week of the offseason is set to kick off on Thursday for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

It's the biggest week of the NFL offseason, and the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place tonight (April 24) beginning at 8 pm ET. This year's NFL Draft takes place outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, providing an iconic backdrop for the three day event. Top players to watch for in the first round include Miami QB Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, Michigan DL Mason Graham, and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Here's a look at the current first round draft order:

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Los Angeles Rams
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

Here's a look at the complete schedule:

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 24 at 8 pm ET
  • Round 2-3: Friday, April 25 at 7 pm ET
  • Round 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at noon ET

You can catch all of the action on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Streaming options include ESPN+, NFL+, Hulu+ and YouTube TV.

