How to watch: 2026 DL T-Ron Richardson, favored to Maryland, sets commitment time
Defensive lineman T-Ron Richardson will announce his commitment on August 26, 2026, marking an exciting moment for Maryland football fans. His announcement will be streamed live on Rivals.com, with coverage starting at 7:00 PM. The University of Maryland is among the schools in the running, and Terps supporters are eager to see if Richardson will choose to join their team.
T-Ron Richardson is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive tackle from Hopewell High School in Virginia. He is recognized as a three-star prospect by Rivals. Known for his size and athleticism, Richardson has caught the attention of several programs, including Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Oklahoma. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses makes him an ideal target for Coach Mike Locksley and his staff, who are looking to strengthen their defensive line.
Last season, Richardson dominated at Hopewell, racking up tackles and preventing rushing lanes with his size and strength. If he commits to Maryland, he could anchor the Terps' defensive line, adding power and versatility. His presense on their defense would help this Maryland team compete in the B1G and elevate the team's ability to stop the run and make life tough on opposing quarterbacks.
