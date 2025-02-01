HOW TO WATCH: Two Maryland Terrapins compete in Senior Bowl Saturday
Maryland fans will have the opportunity to catch two Terrapins in action on Saturday for Reese's Senior Bowl.
Maryland fans will have another opportunity to watch two Terrapins take the field on Saturday, as Tai Felton and Dante Trader Jr. are set to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl. The annual event is regarded as college football's premier all-star game and provides collegiate athletes with one more opportunity to showcase their skillset ahead of the NFL Draft. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams will be in attendance.
Here's how to watch:
DATE: Saturday, February 1, 2025
TIME: 2:30 pm ET
WHERE: Mobile, Alabama
STADIUM: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium
TELEVISION: NFL Network
Here'[s more information about the two Maryland participants in today's event:
Tai Felton, WR
CAREER HONORS
- 2024 Third Team All-American (AP)
- 2024 Second Team All-American (AFCA)
- 2024 First Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Biletnikoff Semifinalist
- 2024 team captain
- Program-record holder for single-season catches (96 in 2024)
- Ranks third all-time in career receptions (172), fourth all-time in receiving yards (2, 207) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (17)
- One of four Terps in program history with a 1,000+ receiving yard season
- First Terp ever to begin season with four straight 100+ receiving yard games (2024 season)
- DC Touchdown Club College Player of the Week Winner (9/23/24)
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Invitee
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2023 Third-Team All-Big Ten
Dante Trader Jr., DB
CAREER HONORS
- Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist
- Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 16, 2024)
- Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
- 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason Fourth-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Phil Steele Preseason Fourth-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2023 CSC Academic All-District
