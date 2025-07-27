All terrapins

Kaden Prather Injured In Day 4 Of Training Camp

Ex-Terp and Bills wideout Kaden Prather is in his first year of NFL training camp and has been making plays, however he left today's session with an injury

Jaden Golding

Jul 23, 2025; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kaden Prather (81) catches a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills' 2025 training camp is underway, and one of Maryland's own has been performing well in the early parts of camp. Kaden Prather entered the 2025 draft after spending his final two years of collegiate play with the Maryland Terrapins. Unfortunately, he left on Sunday's practice with a trainer heading into the trainer's tent with a noticeable limp, as reported by Sal Capaccio of WGR550 in Buffalo, posted on X. The severity of the injury is unknown at the moment, with word from the team has yet to be revealed.

In his final season with the Terps, Prather played in 12 games, posting 56 receptions, 624 yards, four touchdowns, and an average of 52 receiving yards per game. The Bills then selected the 6'3" receiver in the seventh round. His great size helps him pose a mismatch against smaller secondary defenders. He also has good hands, significant play-extending ability, body control, and is a very willing blocker. Here's a crazy stat for people to know: Prather had a 1% drop rate in 2024, the lowest out of the final four rounds of the NFL 2025 Draft.

The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver room consists of Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, and KJ Hamler. During the early part of the offseason, they brought in two additional veteran receivers, Elijah Moore and Joshua Palmer. Due to the strong depth, Prather is battling for a final wide receiver spot with Jalen Virgil, Tyrell Shavers, and Kristian Wilkerson, which will primarily be used on special teams.

Jaden's sports journalism career began at the College of Southern Maryland from 2022-2023, where he was brought in to cover baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball at CSM. In late 2023, he began interning at the University of Maryland Athletics Department as a contributing writer to help develop feature stories and game recaps. He also creates his own sports media content on professional Washington teams with LegacyMaker Sports Network.

