Locksley Working with New Athletic Director Jim Smith on Bringing Program to New Heights
On Tuesday, during the Maryland Big Ten Media Day session taking place in Las Vegas, Terrapins' head coach Mike Locksley was accompanied by new Athletic Director Jim Smith. Smith has been working lock in step with Locksley on ways to put the program in a better position to compete with the elite programs in the Big Ten ever since he was hired in May. Locksley revealed as much in his opening statement in Tuesday’s press conference.
“Jim's hit the ground running [and] is already working hand-in-hand with our program and myself to help us elevate every part of this program and what we do here at Maryland.”
Smith has over two decades of experience working in athletics, with a background that spans both collegiate and professional levels, including administrative roles. He was the Ohio State associate athletic director from 1995 to 2000, general manager of the Columbus Crew from 2000 to 2004, and vice president and chief marketing officer of the Atlanta Falcons from 2004 to 2013. From 2016 to 2020, he served as president and CEO of the Ohio State Alumni Association. Smith has the experience leading a team that will provide innovative branding and marketing business strategies to drive fan and alumni engagement that leads to bringing increased revenue.
“I know that Jim is committed to giving me an opportunity, giving us an opportunity in this league,” Locksley said in his news conference. “I'm looking forward to working with Jim to find ways to create the ability to keep and maintain these players that we've been able to bring in.”
Smith was most recently an executive with the Atlanta Braves, as he helped lead them to a World Series championship in 2021. Locksley and Smith both have experience having success at the highest levels, as he was the offensive assistant on the 2016 national championship-winning Alabama team. Locksley mentioned those similarities during his press conference.
“Jim comes from a championship pedigree, much like I did when I came in from Alabama,” Locksley said. “I know that he's putting together a staff that is going to understand that to help make my job a little bit easier, to where I can focus on that locker room.”
