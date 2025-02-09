Maryland Football: A pair of Terrapin 5-star prospects battle at Nike’s Next Ones event
Maryland football fans feeling pretty optimistic about future of their program, as two top Terrapin targets recently squared off at Nike’s Next Ones event before the Super Bowl. Five-star EDGE Zion Elee, a current Maryland commit, and five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho showcased their skills in a thrilling matchup, highlighting their status as two of the nation’s best prospects.
Elee, standing at 6-4 and weighing 220 pounds, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2026 class. Meanwhile, Iheanacho, a massive 6-7, 345-pound offensive tackle, is listed as the No. 2 prospect at his position. While Elee is already locked in with the Terrapins, Iheanacho is still considering his options. However, the prospect of staying close to home has caught his attention, as he recently placed Maryland in his top four schools.
One compelling factor for Iheanacho is the potential to join Elee in College Park. The two have developed a strong bond, and the idea of being part of a dynamic duo for the Terrapins could be a major draw. Iheanacho has expressed interest in taking an official visit to Maryland soon, alongside visits to other top programs such as Georgia, Penn State, Oregon, and Alabama.
If head coach Mike Locksley can convince both Elee and Iheanacho to stay in-state for the 2026 cycle, it would be a monumental victory for the Maryland football program. Securing these two elite recruits would help solidify the Terps’ recruiting class and continue their upward trajectory in the national landscape. With Elee already committed and Iheanacho considering his options, Maryland fans have plenty to be excited about as the program looks to the future.
