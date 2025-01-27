Maryland football: One Terrapin standing out during Shrine Bowl practice
There are four Maryland football players who will take part in the 2025 Shrine Bowl. Wide receiver Kaden Prather, defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote, defensive back Glendon Miller, and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. According to ESPN's draft analyst Jordan Reid, Phillips has been one of the most impressive players through two days of practice.
Analyst Dane Brugler also chimed in on his social media account. He asked the question of which non-quarterback might be the highest selected player in the 2025 NFL Draft, and his choice was Maryland defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.
The Shrine Bowl is set for this Thursday, Jan. 30 for 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
This past season, Phillips recorded 29 tackles and one tackle for loss. The 6-3, 320-pound lineman left school after three seasons to pursue the NFL. He came to Maryland after spending his freshman season with Tennessee. Phillips started 11 games in 2023 for the Terrapins and all 12 this past season. He was named to Bruce Feldman's Freak's List and was also named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.
Here are some notes on Phillips via UMTerps.com
As a Redshirt Sophomore in 2024:
- Started all 12 games
- Made 29 tackles (17 solo)
- Career-high eight tackles, including 1.0 TFL, vs. Iowa (11/23)
- Two tackles at Minnesota (10/26)
- 2+ tackles in four of first five games
- QBHs at Virginia (9/14) and vs. Northwestern (10/11)
As a Redshirt Freshman in 2023:
- Appeared in all 13 games with 11 starts
- Totaled 28 tackles (14 solo) and 1.5 tackle for loss
- Tallied first career tackle for loss at Nebraska (11/11)
- Notched four tackles (three solo) vs. #9 Penn State (11/4)
- Recorded three tackles (two solo) in win at Michigan State (9/23)
- Tallied five tackles (one solo) in win vs. Virginia (9/15)
- Started first career game as a Terp vs. Towson (9/2)
Before Maryland:
- Appeared in three games for Tennessee in 2022, who went 11-2 and won the Orange Bowl
- No. 47 defensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports out of high school
- Posted 56 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks as a senior at Ocoee High School
- Tallied 71 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games during his junior season
- Also competed in wrestling and weightlifting for his high school
- Four years of eligibility remaining
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -