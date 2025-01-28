Maryland Football drops new hype video as training begins (WATCH)
The Terrapins have officially set their sights on the 2025 football season, as Day 1 of spring training took place this week. On Tuesday, the official Maryland Football Twitter/X account dropped a hype video celebrating the beginning of what many are hoping to be a productive season for the Terps.
Although Maryland certainly lost its fair share of talent to the draft and the transfer portal, that might not necessarily be a bad thing heading into 2025 - especially on the heels of a 4-8 season. Not only did the Terrapins sign the No. 28 ranked recruiting class nationally according to 247Sports composite, they also brought in some significant talent via the transfer portal. With a solid recruiting class and some key additions via the portal, the belief is that the Terps should be far more competitive in the fall.
Noteworthy additions:
Malik Washington, QB - 4-star 2025
Washington is an early enrollee who is expected to be squarely in the battle for that QB1 spot in the wake of losing Billy Edwards Jr. to the portal. Washington was rated as the No. 2 prospect from the state of Maryland and the No. 5 overall QB prospect in the country in the 2025 class. At 6-4, 215 pounds, the dual-threat QB could certainly add a much needed element to a Maryland offense that is looking for a strong showing in 2025.
Justyn Martin, QB - UCLA
After two seasons with the UCLA Bruins, Justyn Martin entered the portal and committed to Maryland back in December. Martin appeared in three games during the 2024 season, completing 24-of-35 attempts for 179 yards and 1 touchdown. Recently ESPN predicted that it would be Martin who would win the starting job at Maryland in 2025.
"Why he'll start: The Terrapins, looking to replace Billy Edwards Jr. (Wisconsin transfer), made Martin a priority in the transfer portal and beat Florida for the 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback. Martin appeared in just five games across three seasons at UCLA. He made his first career start and went 22-for-30 with 167 yards and a touchdown in a 27-11 loss to Penn State on Oct. 5. Edwards emerged as a breakout star in his first season as a starter in 2024, and Maryland will hope Martin can make a similar leap working with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis."
Jalil Farooq, WR - Oklahoma
The Terrapins picked up a veteran weapon from the transfer portal when they secured the commitment of former Sooner wideout, Jalil Farooq. The 6-1, 205 pound veteran receiver started 25 of his 36 career games with the Oklahoma sooners before transferring after his senior senior year. In 2024, Farooq suffered an injury that limited his action to just two games during the entire season. But given the fact that he's a native of Maryland, a return home felt like the best move for the former four-star prospect. Given his experience and ability to make explosive plays, there's no question that Farooq will serve as a critical piece of the Terrapin offense in the fall.
Rahtrel Perry, OL - Central Connecticut State
Perry was one of the most sought after offensive linemen in the transfer portal this off-season. He played in 26 career games across three seasons at Central Connecticut State and was a
2024 All-NEC First Team selection. The 6-5, 305 pound redshirt junior arrives in College Park with two years of eligibility remaining. “It was the culture as well,” Perry said shortly after joining the Terps. “Great people over there. Great coaching staff. I had an instant connection with the o-line coach and everyone on that staff.”
