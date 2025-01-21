All terrapins

Maryland Football early enrollees arrive on campus (VIDEO)

The Maryland Terrapins have a whole host of early enrollees who just arrived on campus, including four-star quarterback Malik Washington.

Chris Breiler

Maryland QB Malik Washington
Maryland QB Malik Washington / Malik Washington, Maryland Football
In this story:

The Maryland Terrapins football program welcomed a whole host of early enrollees this week, as 11 new players made their way to campus. The Terps' 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 28 in the nation and No. 9 in the Big Ten conference according to 247Sports composite.

The class is headlined by four-star quarterback, Malik Washington. Rated as the No. 5 QB in the nation and the No. 2 overall recruit from the state of Maryland, Washington arrives to College Park with high expectations. Following the departure of Billy Edwards Jr. to the transfer portal, there is certainly going to be an open battle for that QB1 spot this fall, and Washington will be squarely in the mix.

RELATED: Maryland Football offers No. 1 linebacker in the nation

Full list of early enrollees

  1. Malik Washington - QB
  2. Messiah Delhomme - S
  3. Jaylen Gilchrist - OT
  4. Jackson Hamilton - QB
  5. Iverson Howard - RB
  6. Bryce Jenkins - DL
  7. Dante Recker - DL
  8. CJ Smith - LB
  9. Zymear Smith - WR
  10. Sidney Stewart - DL
  11. Nahsir Taylor - OLB

Additionally, the Terps also went to work in the transfer portal to supplement some key needs on the roster. As of this writing, the Terrapins have lost 21 players and picked up 9 new players from the portal. Here's the latest look:

Transferred Out (21)

  1. Deandre Duffus, OT - Georgia State
  2. Jonathan Akins, CB - East Carolina
  3. MJ Morris, QB - Coastal Carolina
  4. Leron Husbands, TE - Coastal Carolina
  5. Marcus Dumervil, OT - Arkansas
  6. Chantz Harley, CB - James Madison
  7. Kyle Long, OT - East Carolina
  8. Cameron Edge, QB - Eastern Michigan
  9. Roman Hemby, RB - Indiana
  10. Dylan Wade, TE - UCF
  11. Kevis Thomas, CB - Kentucky
  12. Tayvon Nelson, CB - Marshall
  13. Preston Howard, TE - Auburn
  14. Kevin Kalonji, OT - UNDECIDED
  15. Billy Edwards Jr, QB - Wisconsin
  16. Brandon Jacob, S - UCF
  17. Josh Richards, WR - UNDECIDED
  18. Lionell Whitaker, CB - UNDECIDED
  19. Perry Fisher, CB - UNDECIDED
  20. Ezekiel Avit, WR - UNDECIDED
  21. Brenden Segovia, P - UNDECIDED

Transferred In (9)

  1. DD Holmes, DL - Florida State
  2. Justyn Martin, QB - UCLA
  3. Dorian Fleming, TE - Georgia State
  4. Jayvin James, OT - Akron
  5. Dontay Joyner, S - Arkansas State
  6. Jamare Glasker, CB - Wake Forest
  7. Eyan Thomas, DL - Saint Francis
  8. Jalil Farooq, WR - Oklahoma
  9. Kaleb Webb, WR - Tennessee

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football