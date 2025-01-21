Maryland Football early enrollees arrive on campus (VIDEO)
The Maryland Terrapins football program welcomed a whole host of early enrollees this week, as 11 new players made their way to campus. The Terps' 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 28 in the nation and No. 9 in the Big Ten conference according to 247Sports composite.
The class is headlined by four-star quarterback, Malik Washington. Rated as the No. 5 QB in the nation and the No. 2 overall recruit from the state of Maryland, Washington arrives to College Park with high expectations. Following the departure of Billy Edwards Jr. to the transfer portal, there is certainly going to be an open battle for that QB1 spot this fall, and Washington will be squarely in the mix.
RELATED: Maryland Football offers No. 1 linebacker in the nation
Full list of early enrollees
- Malik Washington - QB
- Messiah Delhomme - S
- Jaylen Gilchrist - OT
- Jackson Hamilton - QB
- Iverson Howard - RB
- Bryce Jenkins - DL
- Dante Recker - DL
- CJ Smith - LB
- Zymear Smith - WR
- Sidney Stewart - DL
- Nahsir Taylor - OLB
Additionally, the Terps also went to work in the transfer portal to supplement some key needs on the roster. As of this writing, the Terrapins have lost 21 players and picked up 9 new players from the portal. Here's the latest look:
Transferred Out (21)
- Deandre Duffus, OT - Georgia State
- Jonathan Akins, CB - East Carolina
- MJ Morris, QB - Coastal Carolina
- Leron Husbands, TE - Coastal Carolina
- Marcus Dumervil, OT - Arkansas
- Chantz Harley, CB - James Madison
- Kyle Long, OT - East Carolina
- Cameron Edge, QB - Eastern Michigan
- Roman Hemby, RB - Indiana
- Dylan Wade, TE - UCF
- Kevis Thomas, CB - Kentucky
- Tayvon Nelson, CB - Marshall
- Preston Howard, TE - Auburn
- Kevin Kalonji, OT - UNDECIDED
- Billy Edwards Jr, QB - Wisconsin
- Brandon Jacob, S - UCF
- Josh Richards, WR - UNDECIDED
- Lionell Whitaker, CB - UNDECIDED
- Perry Fisher, CB - UNDECIDED
- Ezekiel Avit, WR - UNDECIDED
- Brenden Segovia, P - UNDECIDED
Transferred In (9)
- DD Holmes, DL - Florida State
- Justyn Martin, QB - UCLA
- Dorian Fleming, TE - Georgia State
- Jayvin James, OT - Akron
- Dontay Joyner, S - Arkansas State
- Jamare Glasker, CB - Wake Forest
- Eyan Thomas, DL - Saint Francis
- Jalil Farooq, WR - Oklahoma
- Kaleb Webb, WR - Tennessee
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -