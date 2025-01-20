Maryland Football offers No. 1 linebacker in the nation
The Maryland coaching staff is continuing its efforts toward building a competitive Big Ten football program. Signing elite four-star quarterback Malik Washington in 2025 and receiving the commitment of five-star edge rusher Zion Elee in 2026, the Terps are going after another big fish in the 2027 class.
On Monday, four-star linebacker Antwoine Higgins announced that he had officially received an offer from the Maryland football program. According to 247Sports, Higgins is he No. 2 prospect out of the state of Ohio and the No. 1 rated linebacker in the nation. Obviously there's quite a bit of time between now and when he'll actually sign his NLI two years from now, but Higgins already has 22 offers from some major programs across the country - including Oregon, Tennessee, and Michigan.
While the 2027 recruiting class is important, Maryland's efforts in the near-term include getting the 2025 class up to speed and ready for the fall. As reported earlier, the Terrapins welcomed 11 early enrollees to campus in recent days, with the headliner being four-star QB Malik Washington. There are certainly high-expectations for the dual-threat freshman QB, who was recently just named Player of the Year in the state of Maryland. Washington's primary competition for that top spot will be incoming transfer QB Justyn Martin out of UCLA.
While the quarterback battle will certainly be something for Maryland fans to keep their eye on, the reality is that the Terrapin roster is going to look quite a bit different in 2025 than it looked in 2024. During the first window of the portal, the Terps had 21 players enter the portal, while securing the commitments of nine players out of the portal. Some of those top portal commitments include QB Justyn Martin (UCLA), WR Jalil Farooq (Oklahoma), and OL Jayvin James (Akron).
