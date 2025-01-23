Another SEC school attempts to get Maryland football's prized possession
It's beginning to look like Mike Locksley and Co. will have their hands full keeping five-star Edge rusher Zion Elee in the fold for the 2026 recruiting class. But Locksley knew that when he committed to the Terrapins. The St. Frances Academy star committed to Maryland following the Terps' 4-8 campaign -- but will he stay?
Elee has made it known he wants to visit Alabama and he scheduled a visit to see Auburn. Now another SEC program is attempting to get into the mix. Elee announced on his X account that LSU had offered him a scholarship.
Elee checks in as the No. 13 player in the '26 cycle by the Composite. He is the No. 2 Edge rusher, but on 247Sports itself, Elee is considerd the second-best prospect in the nation. The 6-3, 220-pound Edge rusher has an offer from about everyone out there, but as of now, he's Marylands.
Here's 247Sports' scouting report on Elee:
One of the more complete edge prospects in recent memory at this stage of the evaluation process ahead of his junior season. It feels as if he was built in a lab to get after the quarterback, verified hovering around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with elite length measurements and a combine testing profile that could be mistaken for a field-stretching X receiver. Verified athletic markers are good enough to compare favorably against Top247 caliber senior edge rushers from the past two recruiting cycles. Outside of the athletic traits, has a natural feel for the position that allowed him to rack up 13 sacks in only nine games, even though his bag of pass-rushing moves isn't deep at this stage of his development. Building blocks of his game are his lightning-quick first step, closing burst, and ideal reactionary athleticism. Laterally explosive and can quickly move gap-to-gap or chase down ball carriers from the weak side. Motor consistently runs hot, and there might not be a better edge rusher in the 2026 cycle at quickly redirecting to wrap up evasive quarterbacks. Currently works as more of a new-age speed rusher who can occasionally work speed to power, but owns the frame to put on weight and develop into a complete product while retaining the tools that make him unique. Will face a step up in competition as a junior after transferring from MPSSAA 1A program Joppatowne to Baltimore prospect factory St. Frances Academy. Should be viewed as a potential instant impact 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level who could eventually put on a show at the NFL Combine.
