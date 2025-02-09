Maryland Football: Elite recruit in the 2026 class high on Terrapins, adds them to visit list
According to On3's Collin Ginnan, the nation’s number two overall recruit in the 2026 class, Immanuel Iheanacho, is narrowing down his options and has five schools in mind for official visits, with a potential to add a sixth. One of those schools making the cut is the Maryland Terrapins, coached by Mike Locksley. Locksley and his staff will certainly be pleased with Iheanacho’s interest, especially given that he hails from the state of Maryland. The 6-foot-6, 345-pound offensive tackle has already visited Maryland unofficially, giving the Terrapins a slight advantage in the recruitment.
However, despite Maryland’s proximity and connection to Iheanacho, the Terrapins will face stiff competition from several powerhouse programs. Iheanacho has also expressed interest in taking official visits to Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, and Alabama, each of which brings its own set of strengths to the table. Oregon has been making waves in recruiting, known for its flashy uniforms and cutting-edge facilities, while Georgia, with its rich tradition of developing NFL talent, will always be a major player in any recruit's decision. Penn State and Alabama, both of which have strong football programs and dedicated coaching staffs, will also be vying for Iheanacho’s commitment. Here is what Iheanacho had to say about Maryland when asked by On3.
"Firstly, I’ve been just thinking about being a hometown hero, and if I’d be able to bring back a Big Ten Championship to Maryland for my state — that would mean a lot"- Immanuel Iheanacho
The battle for Iheanacho’s services is far from decided, and his decision will likely come down to several factors, including the relationships he builds with the coaching staffs, the environment on each campus, and how each program can help him develop into an NFL-caliber offensive lineman. While Maryland may have an edge due to proximity, it’s clear that this recruitment will be fiercely contested, and there’s no clear frontrunner at this stage.
With so much talent and so many options on the table, Iheanacho’s commitment will likely shake up the recruiting landscape for the 2026 class. The next few months will be crucial as he continues to visit campuses and weigh his options, ultimately choosing the program he believes will help him reach his full potential.
