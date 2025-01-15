Maryland Football: 5-star commit named top performer at Polynesian Bowl
Maryland Football's prized five-star recruit in the 2026 class is showing out during practices for the Polynesian Bowl. On Wednesday, Zion Elee was named as a top performer by 247 Sports for his efforts on day two of drills. The 6-5, 220 edge rusher is one of the most coveted prospects in the country, listed as the No. 1 edge prospect and the No. 5 overall prospect in the country by 247 Sports.
Elee committed to the Terrapins back on Dec. 7, but he continues to explore his options. Most recently, Alabama is reportedly trying to schedule a visit with the five-star prospect, and Elee is also planning on taking a visit to Auburn later this month. He currently holds 35 offers from some of the top programs across the country, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. But even with those big offers, it's clear that the opportunity to play close to home is certainly a factor for Elee.
Here's what 247 Sports National Analyst Hudson Standish had to say about the five-star prospect out of Maryland:
One of the more complete edge prospects in recent memory at this stage of the evaluation process ahead of his junior season. It feels as if he was built in a lab to get after the quarterback, verified hovering around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with elite length measurements and a combine testing profile that could be mistaken for a field-stretching X receiver. Verified athletic markers are good enough to compare favorably against Top247 caliber senior edge rushers from the past two recruiting cycles. Outside of the athletic traits, has a natural feel for the position that allowed him to rack up 13 sacks in only nine games, even though his bag of pass-rushing moves isn't deep at this stage of his development. Building blocks of his game are his lightning-quick first step, closing burst, and ideal reactionary athleticism. Laterally explosive and can quickly move gap-to-gap or chase down ball carriers from the weak side. Motor consistently runs hot, and there might not be a better edge rusher in the 2026 cycle at quickly redirecting to wrap up evasive quarterbacks. Currently works as more of a new-age speed rusher who can occasionally work speed to power, but owns the frame to put on weight and develop into a complete product while retaining the tools that make him unique. Will face a step up in competition as a junior after transferring from MPSSAA 1A program Joppatowne to Baltimore prospect factory St. Frances Academy. Should be viewed as a potential instant impact 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level who could eventually put on a show at the NFL Combine.
