Maryland Football mourns passing of legendary Terrapin, 2x Super Bowl Champion
The University of Maryland community is mourning the passing of Tom Brown, an All-American two-sport athlete during his time in College Park. Brown is the first athlete in history to ever win a Super Bowl and hit a home run in a major league baseball game, and he's one of just two athletes to ever accomplish that feat (along with Deion Sanders).
Via UMTerps.com:
The Packers selected Brown in the second round of the 1963 NFL Draft, but had to wait a year before he decided to pursue a pro football career. A little more than three months after the Packers had drafted him, Brown signed a baseball contract with the Washington Senators. Brown batted .312 in spring training and played in 61 games for the Senators in 1963, including being the team's starting first baseman on opening day in 1963.
In July of 1963, Brown left the Senators and signed with the Packers. Brown was a starting safety on the Green Bay Packers' three-peat NFL champions from 1965-67. Over the next four seasons (1964-68), Brown started all but one game for the Packers. He also started in three straight NFL championship games from 1965-67 and in Super Bowls I and II. The highlight of his career was a game-saving interception in the closing seconds of the Packers' 34-27 victory over Dallas in the 1966 NFL title game. He finished his career with the Washington Redskins in 1969.
At Maryland, he was a first-team All-American in baseball, playing outfield with the Terps hitting .449 in 1962 and finished a career batting average of .387. On the gridiron he was a star defensive back and wide receiver with the Terps. He had 47 receptions, scored six touchdowns as well as intercepting six passes on defense in 1962. He was drafted in the NFL (second round) with the Packers and AFL (third round) with Buffalo.
