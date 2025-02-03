Maryland Football: NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. very high on Terrapin defender
With the 2025 NFL Draft just under three months away, several Terrapins are receiving high praise as analyst evaluate this year's draft class. Most recently, NFL analyst Mel Kiper Jr. offered high praise for Maryland defensive back Dante Trader Jr., referring to Trader as one of the best players in the Big Ten conference.
"He's always around the ball, and he doesn't miss open field tackles," Kiper said. "Dante Trader Jr., pound-for-pound, was one of the best players in the Big Ten. And I think for Maryland, for the Terrapins, he was a guy that screamed, 'look at me, why am I not getting more attention?' And he's going to get it. There's no question that he's going to get it in these months leading up to the draft."
During the 2024 season, Trader Jr. started 10 games for the Terrapins and finished with No. 2 on the team with 59 tackles, along with five pass deflections and one interception. He notched a career-high 11 tackles against Virginia, along with a critical interception in the first-half - earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week as a result.
As a multi-sport athlete, Trader Jr. could elevate his draft stock significantly in the coming weeks with the NFL Combine set to kick off on Thursday, Feb 27.
- Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist
- Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 16, 2024)
- Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
- 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason Fourth-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Phil Steele Preseason Fourth-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2023 CSC Academic All-District
