Maryland football offers another prolific player from Ohio

Maryland is still hopeful it can land elite Edge rusher Zahir Mathis in the 2025 cycle, but the Terrapins have really turned their attention to the 2026 cycle. Mike Locksley and Co. have been sifting through the state of Ohio in hopes of landing some elite talent. Maryland recently offered the No. 1 player in Ohio after it sent cornerback Victor Singleton an offer.

But the Terrapins weren't going to stop there. On Thursday, the Terrapins also extended an offer to '26 linebacker Storm Miller. According to the Composite, the 6-3, 220-pound linebacker is a four-star recruit and the 272nd-ranked player in the 2026 class.

Miller hails out of Strongsville (OH) and is ranked as the No. 13 best player from Ohio. Miller has a strout offer list that consists of teams like Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State, among others.

The Ohio product doesn't currently have any predictions on where he might land. But according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Buckeyes are currently leading with a 27.9% chance of landing Miller. If the Terrapins are able to hold onto five-star commit Zion Elee in 2026, that will make more and more defensive players want to play for the Terrapins.

