Maryland Football Set For Big Ten Media Days On Tuesday
Maryland football is en route to travel to Las Vegas for Big Ten Media Day Presented by Discover, starting on Tuesday, July 22, and running through Thursday, July 24, at the Mandalay Bay and Casino. Beginning on Tuesday, the three-day format will feature participation from all 18 schools, including Maryland, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Rutgers.
Seventh-year head coach Mike Locksley will represent the school, along with defensive back Jalen Huskey, linebacker Daniel Wingate, and offensive tackle Isaiah Wright.
Locksley has compiled a 33-41 record with a 16-40 record in his six seasons at Maryland and will attempt to improve on a 4-8 record from 2024, following three consecutive bowl game appearances, all of which resulted in victories.
Huskey is a senior from Quince Orchard High School (Frederick, Maryland), who played at Bowling Green from 2022 to 2023 and was an All-MAC selection in 2023. Last season for Maryland, he recorded 45 tackles (21 solo), 2½ ½ tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three interceptions, one blocked kick, and one fumble recovery.
Wingate is a junior from St. Vincent Pallotti (Bowie, Maryland), who played in all 12 games last season and recorded 50 tackles (30 solo) and 6.5 tackles for loss.
Wright, a fifth-year senior out of North Plainfield, New Jersey, missed the 2024 season due to an injury suffered in the preseason after transferring from Buffalo. He started 24 games across two seasons for the Bulls after starting his college career at Rutgers.
Big Ten Media Days will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network starting at 1 p.m. ET.
Locksley’s press conference will air live at 3:15 p.m. ET, and he will join the studio set at 7:30 ET. The three players will join the set at 5:30 p.m. ET.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Jordan McNair's legacy: federal bill aims to protect young athletes
Maryland target Aiden Derkack impresses at EYBL camp Thursday night
Maryland QB battle heating up with former UCLA Bruins backup
NFL coaching legend Jon Gruden talks Maryland Football, Basketball
Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee says he'll also play wide receiver in college