Maryland Football: Can Terrapins hold on to highly coveted 5-star?
Zion Elee, a 6-4, 220-pound edge rusher from Baltimore, made headlines in December by committing to the Maryland Terrapins for the 2026 recruiting class. Ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Maryland and the top edge rusher in the nation by 247Sports, Elee's decision to stay home is a major boost for the Terps' football program. However, Maryland still faces stiff competition from some of the country’s elite programs, and it's clear this recruitment is far from over.
Despite his commitment to Maryland, Elee recently revealed plans to take official visits to six other schools: Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, South Carolina, and, of course, Maryland. With NIL deals becoming a key factor in recruiting, these larger programs are likely to offer significant financial incentives to sway Elee from his hometown school. Yet, Maryland’s proximity and the personal connection Elee shares with the coaching staff could play a pivotal role in his final decision.
Elee expressed his comfort with Maryland shortly after his commitment, citing the connection he felt with the coaching staff. “I think Maryland is a great school,” Elee said. “What made me make the decision is the coaches. They’re really good people, and I really connected with them on an outside level.” This personal bond may ultimately be the deciding factor, as the relationship between player and coach often goes beyond just football.
For head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps, keeping Elee in Maryland would be a monumental victory. Not only would it secure one of the nation's top recruits, but it would also send a message that the Terps can compete with the powerhouse programs across the country. As the recruiting cycle unfolds, Maryland will undoubtedly work tirelessly to ensure Elee's commitment holds firm.
