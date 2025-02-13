Maryland Football: 5 Terrapins receive invite to 2025 NFL Combine
The Maryland Football program had five players receive an invite to the 2025 NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Combine is set to kick off on February 27th in Indianapolis, and five Maryland Terrapins have been invited to participate in the event. Offensively, two Terrapins received an invite - wide receivers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather. Defensively, the three Terrapins who received an invite are defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Tommy Akingbesote, and safety Dante Trader Jr.
Here's a closer look at each:
Tai Felton, WR
- 2024 Third Team All-American (AP)
- 2024 Second Team All-American (AFCA)
- 2024 First Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Biletnikoff Semifinalist
- 2024 team captain
- Program-record holder for single-season catches (96 in 2024)
- Ranks third all-time in career receptions (172), fourth all-time in receiving yards (2, 207) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (17)
- One of four Terps in program history with a 1,000+ receiving yard season
- First Terp ever to begin season with four straight 100+ receiving yard games (2024 season)
- DC Touchdown Club College Player of the Week Winner (9/23/24)
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Invitee
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2023 Third-Team All-Big Ten
Kaden Prather, WR
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
- 2024 Phil Steele Preseason Second-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason Third-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2023 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
Jordan Phillips, DL
- 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason Fourth-Team All-Big Ten
- Named to Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List
- Started all 12 games
- Made 29 tackles (17 solo)
- Career-high eight tackles, including 1.0 TFL, vs. Iowa (11/23)
- Two tackles at Minnesota (10/26)
- 2+ tackles in four of first five games
- QBHs at Virginia (9/14) and vs. Northwestern (10/11)
Tommy Akingbesote, DL
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist
- Started all 12 games on the defensive line
- Team’s leading tackler among defensive linemen with 32 (16 solo)
- Also added 5.0 TFL for 23 yards,1.0 sack for nine yards, one QB hurry, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery
- Career-high 2.0 TFL plus one sack vs. Villanova (9/21)
- Career-best nine tackles at Virginia (9/14)
Dante Trader Jr, S
- Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist
- Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 16, 2024)
- Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
- 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason Fourth-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Phil Steele Preseason Fourth-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2023 CSC Academic All-District
