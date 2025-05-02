All terrapins

LOOK: Former Maryland football WR Tai Felton reveals number for Minnesota Vikings

Trent Knoop

The Minnesota Vikings had limited picks in the 2025 NFL Draft with just five selections. The Vikings took Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with their first pick, but then Minnesota didn't have a selection until the third round. With that pick in the third round, the Vikings took Maryland football WR Tai Felton.

Felton wore No. 10 for the Terrapins, but he's changing things up with Minnesota. Terrapin fans who want to support Felton with the Vikings -- or Minnesota fans who want to buy Felton's jersey -- will be wearing No. 13. The Vikings announced the jersey numbers for all five rookies on Friday.

Recently, Felton shared his excitement to line up next to one of the greatest wide receivers in the NFL, Justin Jefferson.

"I've actually been watching him since 2019 at LSU," said Felton. "I think he's the best receiver in the league. You've seen it. He does it year in and year out. And the main thing I want to do is kind of just watch his routine daily, how he works, what he does to help him, because he catches the ball very well, as you guys know, with his hand-eye coordination. He has very strong hands and stuff of that nature. So it's kind of watching and learn how he goes about his daily process, his routine, how he watches film, how he goes about his extra work and stuff of that nature. So that should be fun."

