Maryland Football: WR Tai Felton continues to show out at Senior Bowl
The Reese's Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. This whole week, players have been gearing up for the game and the NFL Network has been airing practices. One player who stole the show on Tuesday was none other than Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton.
Felton showcased his playmaking ability and route running skills during practice. There were several analysts who thought he was the most consistent player of the day and is likely moving up draft boards. The former Terrapin was on full display on Tuesday and you can watch some of his highlights below.
Here are some notes on Felton from his time with Maryland:
- 2024 Third Team All-American (AP)
- 2024 Second Team All-American (AFCA)
- 2024 First Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Biletnikoff Semifinalist
- 2024 team captain
- Program-record holder for single-season catches (96 in 2024)
- Ranks third all-time in career receptions (172), fourth all-time in receiving yards (2, 207) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (17)
- One of four Terps in program history with a 1,000+ receiving yard season
- First Terp ever to begin season with four straight 100+ receiving yard games (2024 season)
- DC Touchdown Club College Player of the Week Winner (9/23/24)
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Invitee
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2023 Third-Team All-Big Ten
As a Senior in 2024:
- Started all 12 games at wide receiver
- Led the Big Ten in receptions (96) and receiving yards (1,124), finished tied for fourth in receiving TDs (9)
- 96 receptions were the most among all Power Conference players and set a Maryland single-season record
- Five 100-yard games in the season (most in the Big Ten)
- Second player in program history with four overall consecutive games with 100+ receiving yards
- Had five or more receptions in 11 of 12 games
- Also returned two punts for a total of 26 yards (13.0 average), with a long of 17
- With first catch against Rutgers (11/16), passed D.J. Moore (80-2017) for the program record in single-season catches
- Became the fourth Terp ever to have a 1,000 receiving yard season against the Scarlet Knights, also caught his seventh TD of the season in that game
- Two TDs receptions vs. Iowa, moved him into a tie for second all-time in single season TDs (9)
- Seven catches for 72 yards at No. 1 Oregon (11/9)
- 104 receiving yards and nine catches at Minnesota (10/26)
- Nine grabs for 84 yards and a TD vs. USC (10/19)
- Nine catches for 77 yards vs. Northwestern (10/11)
- Career-best 14 catches (tied for 2nd most in school history) with 157 receiving yards and a TD vs. Villanova (9/21)
- Nine catches for 117 yards and one TD at Virginia (9/14)
- Career-high 11 receptions vs. Michigan State (9/7) with 152 yards and a touchdown
- Set career bests in receiving yards with 178 vs. UConn (8/31) to go along with two touchdowns and seven receptions
- 178 receiving yards were most for a Terp since DJ Moore had 210 in 2017 vs. Northwestern
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Published