BREAKING: Maryland football WR Tai Felton selected by the Minnesota Vikings in 3rd RD of '25 NFL Draft
The first Maryland football player came off the board on Friday night and it was the last selection of the third round. The Minnesota Vikings took WR Tai Felton with the 102nd pick in the draft. Felton will go to Minnesota and will get the chance to play with a great cast of characters.
Felton will play alongside Justin Jefferson -- arguably the best WR in the game right now -- and young phenom Jordan Addison. Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is expected to start for the Vikings in 2025 and he could be throwing Felton's way.
Here is a list of Felton's accomplishments during his time at Maryland:
- 2024 Third Team All-American (AP)
- 2024 Second Team All-American (AFCA)
- 2024 First Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Biletnikoff Semifinalist
- 2024 team captain
- Program-record holder for single-season catches (96 in 2024)
- Ranks third all-time in career receptions (172), fourth all-time in receiving yards (2, 207) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (17)
- One of four Terps in program history with a 1,000+ receiving yard season
- First Terp ever to begin season with four straight 100+ receiving yard games (2024 season)
- DC Touchdown Club College Player of the Week Winner (9/23/24)
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Invitee
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2023 Third-Team All-Big Ten
