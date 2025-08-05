Maryland Head Coach Mike Locksley Updates Quarterback Competition
Big Ten Network visited College Park on Monday to check in on Maryland's fall camp, and the main topic of conversation was the competition at quarterback. Freshman quarterback Malik Washington, incoming quarterback Justyn Martin, and returning sophomore Khristian Martin are all in a heated battle for that top spot.
Locksley stated in his interview with the BTN that (Khristian) Martin is just as talented as both Justyn (Martin) and Washington, and he should not be counted out of the competition at quarterback.
Khristian Martin was the MVP of the 2025 Red-White Spring game, as he completed 16-for-23 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns for Team White. He also outperformed Justyn Martin, who went 6-for-14 for 69 yards and a passing touchdown for Team Red in a Team White 31-28 victory. Khristian took some reps away from Washington, who was limited in practice on Monday due to a minor lower-body injury.
Justyn Martin also looked good at times on Monday and throughout camp, most notably connecting on a pass to senior receiver Octivian Smith that impressed a lot of coaches, as shown below by BTN's Dave Revsine.
Locksley expressed that he is comfortable with all three quarterbacks in the running to start week one.
“Everybody leaves off Khristian Martin,” Locksley told the panel of the Big Ten Network. “He is kind of the unknown but very talented, like the rest of those guys. Obviously, not having Malik out there for extended periods. He actually took a couple of periods today and did some of the ball-handling stuff, dealing with some lower body injuries, but he’ll be fine. Both he and Justyn were one and two, but Khristian made a run at the end of spring ball and left out of the game as MVP."
Locksley also said that he hopes to get Washington back healthy and get him back on the field, because he has shown so far in camp that he is living up to the billing as a four-star recruit who was the fifth-highest-rated quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class.
“Obviously Malik comes in much heralded and as advertised as the times that we get to watch him and see him, and he’s as advertised. What we need to do is get him back healthy and get him back on the field, hopefully in the next couple of days or next week, to get him back into the mix.”
Lockley hopes that by the time Washington returns, he will be ready for the scrimmages, which are a few practices away.
“We feel very comfortable that all three of those guys are capable.” Locksley said. “We just have to get into some of those scrimmage situations, which will be practice. 11 is when the first time we start scrimmaging. We just finished practice five, so we’ve got some time as we are still installing and developing.”