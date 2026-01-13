Maryland Offensive Line Alums Selected By The DC Defenders In The UFL Draft

Two former Maryland offensive linemen are headed to the nation's capital for the upcoming United Football League season. Gottlieb Ayedze and Johari Branch, both standout blockers during their time in College Park, were selected by the DC Defenders in the UFL's Regional College Allocation phase.

Maryland Talent In UFL

The DC Defenders, playing just down the road from College Park, secured immediate size and experience up front. Ayedze, a tackle, and Branch, a guard, join linebacker Brandon Smith (Penn State) as the Defenders' regional allocations. Both linemen were instrumental in protecting record-setting quarterbacks and powering Big Ten offenses during their Terps careers.

Gottlieb Ayedze arrived at Maryland after his time at Frostburg State, where he earned multiple All-American honors. In 2023, he started the final 10 games at right tackle, anchoring a line that supported the Big Ten's fourth-ranked total offense (387.3 yards per game) and top passing attack (278.9 ypg).

Congrats to Maryland Football Offensive Line alums, OT Gottlieb Ayedze and OG Johari Branch on being selected by the DC Defenders in the United Football League Draft. @TerpsFootball #ProTerps @UFLDefenders #DefendDC #UFLDraft pic.twitter.com/7MiOLh7RoE — Cʜᴜᴄᴋ ᴅᴏᴜɢʟᴀs ✪ (@ChuckDouglas_) January 13, 2026

Pro Football Focus graded him as the conference's sixth-best pass-blocking tackle among those with 500+ snaps with a 76.5 rating. Ayedze capped his career with an East-West Shrine Bowl invitation, showing promise for an NFL career.

On the other hand, Johari Branch offered versatility and physical prowess to the roster. Over his Maryland career (2020-2022), he started all 30 games he played, primarily at guard but shifting to center in 2022 to stabilize the unit.

Branch blocked for Taulia Tagovailoa's record-breaking passing numbers and helped pave lanes for All-Big Ten skill players like Rakim Jarrett and Chigoziem Okonkwo. His experience includes JUCO success at Independence Community College and early starts at Eastern Illinois before thriving in the Big Ten.

UFL's New Draft Format

The selections came during the UFL's revamped player acquisition process. After the Quarterback Draft on January 9, where teams like the Defenders picked Mike DiLiello, Spencer Sanders, and Jordan Ta'amu, the Regional College Allocation allowed coaches to claim up to three players from designated nearby schools.

The full 2026 UFL Draft continues January 13-14 in Arlington, Texas, rounding out rosters. For the Defenders, adding Ayedze and Branch addresses offensive line needs with proven Power conference performers.

Opportunity To Showcase Pro Potential

With their selection, Ayedze and Branch now get a platform to showcase their skills close to home, potentially auditioning for the pro league selections. As the UFL embarks on its second merged season with eight teams and fresh faces, these former Terps represent a lot of potential and strength in the trenches for the DC Defenders.

More from Maryland On SI