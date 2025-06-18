All terrapins

Maryland QB to host youth football camp in home state of Virginia

Maryland QB Khristian Martin is set to host a football camp this summer back in his home state of Virginia.

Chris Breiler

Maryland Football
In this story:

Maryland QB Khristian Martin is set to host his first annual youth football camp this summer. The camp is set to take place on July 25th back in his home state of Virginia at Highland Springs, where Martin attended high school.

Martin arrived at College Park as part of the 2024 recruiting class, rated as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. Although he didn't see any game action as a true freshman, the 6-4, 232-pound QB did put together an impressive performance during Maryland's Spring Game back in April. He finished the afternoon completing 16-of-23 attempts for 269 yards and 4 touchdowns, earning MVP honors.

Although it seems like Malik Washington is the early favorite to start as a true freshman this fall, both Khristian Martin and Justyn Martin (UCLA transfer) are firmly in the battle as well.

For more information on how to attend Martin's camp this summer, visit HERE.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Where Maryland football RB Nolan Ray ranks among the Big Ten's RBs in 2025

Maryland basketball chasing another 5-star prospect, brother of NBA player

Maryland attempting to flip 4-star wide receiver currently committed to Syracuse

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football