Maryland QB to host youth football camp in home state of Virginia
Maryland QB Khristian Martin is set to host his first annual youth football camp this summer. The camp is set to take place on July 25th back in his home state of Virginia at Highland Springs, where Martin attended high school.
Martin arrived at College Park as part of the 2024 recruiting class, rated as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. Although he didn't see any game action as a true freshman, the 6-4, 232-pound QB did put together an impressive performance during Maryland's Spring Game back in April. He finished the afternoon completing 16-of-23 attempts for 269 yards and 4 touchdowns, earning MVP honors.
Although it seems like Malik Washington is the early favorite to start as a true freshman this fall, both Khristian Martin and Justyn Martin (UCLA transfer) are firmly in the battle as well.
For more information on how to attend Martin's camp this summer, visit HERE.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Where Maryland football RB Nolan Ray ranks among the Big Ten's RBs in 2025
Maryland basketball chasing another 5-star prospect, brother of NBA player
Maryland attempting to flip 4-star wide receiver currently committed to Syracuse