Terrapins 5-star defensive end commit takes on No. 1 player in 2026 class
Elite Maryland defensive end commit Zion Elee is currently the lone Terps rep at the 2025 Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii. Prior to going to the elite event, Elee was in Orlando for the Under Armour All-American game. During 1-v-1's at the Under Armour, event he had the chance to take on the No. 1 rated player in the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell. Videos from the event show Elee and Cantwell battling during practice sessions. Elee used his speed and leverage to beat Cantwell, while Cantwell used his strength to mitigate Elee's bull rush attempt.
Zion Elee is the gem of Maryland's 2026 class. The edge rusher is a composite 5-star recruit and ranked No. 5 overall in the 2026 class. It's critical that the Maryland coaching staff find a way to keep him in the fold, particularly with today's wild world of recruiting.
Elee showed why he is valued so high with his performance against Cantwell, and having a player of his caliber commit so early in the 2026 recruiting cycle is invaluable to a program like Maryland. Elite players help recruit other elite players, and that's one of the aspects of recruiting that top programs rely on heavily. There's a long way to go in the 2026 cycle, but having (and keeping) Elee as part of the class should lead to more big wins on the recruiting trail for the Terrapins.
