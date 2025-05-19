All terrapins

Minnesota Vikings' WR Tai Felton shows off new threads at NFL rookie event

Chris Breiler

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Both Minnesota and Maryland fans got their first look at rookie wideout Tai Felton in his new gear over the weekend. Felton took part in the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere, an event designed to connect players with potential brand partners. The event also gives fans their first opportunity to see the rookies in their new NFL threads.

Felton, who wore the No. 10 in college, has moved to the No. 13 with the Vikings and looks right at home in the purple and gold.

The Vikings selected Felton in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 102nd overall pick. At 6-2, 186 pounds, Felton worked his way to becoming one of the top wide receivers in program history at Maryland. He became the Terrapins' program record-holder for single-season receptions in 2024. hauling in 96 catches. He also ranks third all-time in career receptions (172), fourth all-time in receiving yards (2,207), and is tied for fourth all-time in receiving touchdowns (17).

Felton indicated that he's excited to elevate his game by learning from some of the best wideouts in the league, including Jordan Addison. Like Felton, Addison is from the DMV area (Maryland) and that connection could prove valuable in his development. But in addition to Addison, the biggest draw is the opportunity to learn from the Vikings' $140 million wideout, Justin Jefferson.

"I've actually been watching him since 2019 at LSU," Felton said of Jefferson. "So I kind of, well, I started watching the man, and I think he's the best receiver in the league. You've seen it."

CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

