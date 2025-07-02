On3 predicts Maryland's starting QB to open the 2025 college football season
With less than two months until the Maryland Terrapins open the 2025 season against Florida Atlantic on August 30, the quarterback competition is heating up in College Park.
On3 recently released its projections for the starting quarterbacks within the Big Ten and tapped UCLA transfer Justyn Martin as the frontrunner to start for the Terps. Martin spent three seasons at UCLA, where he appeared in five games and accounted for 179 yards and one touchdown on 24 completions. His best performance came in 2024 with a start against Penn State. In that game, Martin went 20-of-30 for 167 yards and a touchdown.
Martin will face stiff competition in fall camp from true freshman Malik Washington, one of the most highly touted recruits in the country. Ranked the No. 5 quarterback nationally by 247Sports, Washington brings a dynamic dual-threat skill set to Maryland's offense. He was a star at Archbishop Spalding High School, becoming the first QB to win three straight MIAA titles. He also holds the MIAA's all-time passing record. As a senior, Washington completed 65.3 perecent of his passes for 1,970 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding eight touchdowns on the ground.
As August approaches, all eyes will be on this quarterback battle for the Terrapins. Martin's experience could give him the edge, but Washington's electric talent will be hard to ignore. Either way, the Terps have two strong options as they gear up for the 2025 campaign.
