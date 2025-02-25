Report: Maryland football closing in on new defensive coordinator hire
Mike Locksley already made the move to replace former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis with Pep Hamilton for the 2025 season, and it sounds like the Terrapins are closing in on another hire. Maryland also lost defensive coordinator Brian Williams who left for Jacksonville State, but according to Inside MD Sports on 247Sports, Locksley has focused in on Ted Monachino.
Monachino has coached since 1991 and has been all over the place between college programs and NFL teams. Most recently he was the defensive line coach at North Carolina in 2024. Monachino coached in college through 2005 before being hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars as their defensive line coach in 2006. The Missouri native moved to the Baltimore Ravens from 2010-15 where he coached one of the top defenses in the league.
He got his first defensive coordinator job with the Indianapolis Colts where Monachino coached from 2016-17. After a few more stops, he landed with the Tar Heels back in college in 2023 as an analyst before transitioning to become their defensive line coach this past season.
Maryland will look much different this next season with two new coordinators and plenty of new faces on both sides of the football.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
- Maryland Football: Analyst says Malik Washington 'has some of the higher upside of any player' in 2025 class