Terp Alumnus Stefon Diggs scores first touchdown with New England Patriots
When the New England Patriots signed former Terps wide receiver Stefon Diggs in March, they were looking to add a No. 1 option at wide receiver for franchise quarterback Drake Maye to rely on. Diggs has answered the call, not needing to be the do-it-all guy that he's been previously with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, but make the big time plays stars are called upon.
Sunday afternoon was no different. New England (7-2) was hosting a struggling (2-6) Cleveland Browns team that boasts one of the best defenses in the league. In the third quarter, Maye found Diggs on a one-yard quick slant route at the goal line into the end zone. Ultimately, despite a historic single-game performance by the best defensive player in the NFL, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (five sacks, a Cleveland single-game record), the Pats cruised to a 32-13 victory.
Diggs ultimately finished the game with three receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown. Not an eye-catching day, but Diggs's presence on the field draws a lot of attention from opposing defenses, allowing receivers Kayshon Boutte (23 receptions, 431 receiving yards & five touchdowns), Mack Hollins (18 receptions, 208 receiving yards & two touchdowns), and Demario Douglas (14 receptions, 162 receiving yards, & two touchdowns) to gain opportunities to make plays.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had nothing but praise for Diggs postgame, stating;
"Really enjoy being around him every day, his energy, communication. His willingness to learn and play, while figuring out what we need from him every week, Vrabel said." He continued describing Diggs as "competitive, vocal, and a leader. He's been really good for that position, and some younger guys' development."
"So I was happy to get him in the endzone, it was long overdue."
On the season, Diggs has hauled in 42 receptions for 470 receiving yards and one touchdown while averaging 11.2 yards per reception and 58.8 yards a game, leading all New England receivers.
Diggs has been huge during New England's five-game winning streak, highlighted by back-to-back 100-receiving-yard games against the Carolina Panthers (six receptions & 101 yards) and an upset Sunday Night victory against his former team, the Buffalo Bills (10 receptions & 146 yards).
Despite recent years that paint a narrative surrounding Diggs as having a "diva-like personality" in the locker rooms when he feels like things aren't going his way, Diggs has silenced those critics and been a great addition to the New England offense as a veteran, mentor, leader, and teammate on and off the field.
