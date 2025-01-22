Maryland football: Where Malik Washington finishes in Rivals' final 2025 top-250 rankings
Despite going 4-8 in 2024 and losing 21 players to the transfer portal, head coach Mike Locksley did a great job filling needs through the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Terrapins have a boarder-line top 25 class in '25 and it's headlined by four-star quarterback Malik Washington.
The Severn (MD) Archbishop Spalding product committed to Maryland despite holding offers from teams like Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, Penn State, and West Virginia, among others.
Rivals revealed its final 2025 top-250 rankings for this cycle and Washington took a slight bump. The four-star gunslinger dropped three spots in the final rankings and he finished at No. 188 overall, per Rivals. Washington was the only Maryland player ranked in the rankings. However, former Ohio State Edge rusher Zahir Mathis checked in at No. 95 -- dropping 40 spots -- and the Terrapins are hopeful they can land Mathis.
Rivals has Maryland having the No. 33 class, but that would obviously go up if it can land Mathis.
