McDonald Adding to Versatility Ahead of Spring Senior Season

St. John’s (DC) running back Colby McDonald wasn’t going to let the uncertainty of a season deter his offseason plans. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back spent time with trainers across the DMV such as , a big reason why he felt confident going into conditioning for St. John’s.

“I worked with different trainers outside St. John’s too, so I feel like that was good, mix up my body ahead of the season,” McDonald told All Terrapins. “I feel like it helped my speed and my skill and strength a bit. Really made me push myself because these workouts are more self-centered where it’s really me and the trainer so he’s really pushing me. It’s driving me to get better. Really want to get a championship after last year. We won our freshman year, but I didn’t really play that much so I want to create a legacy for myself.”

The SI All-American candidate showed off his quickness helped him carve out the role as the elusive back in the passing attack as a junior, but he and running back Antwain Littleton showed they locked down the rushing attack to fill the void left by Alabama running back Keilan Robinson. After the WCAC postponed all sports until 2021, McDonald and Littleton will look to pick up where they left off.

“The same thing. We really put it on as a one-two punch, we do a good job of having each other’s back. We showed last year it’s hard to stop both of us.”

As for recruiting, McDonald announced for Maryland back on May 15 as the depth and longevity to the relationship between he and running backs coach Elijah Brooks helped keep the hometown team in play. He noted the toughest part about the recruiting process was the inability to venture out to his remaining suitors as a result of the dead period, but his familiarity with Maryland eased concerns through the process.

“I’ve been to Maryland plenty of times since I was young. It wasn’t like a dream school for me, I’ve always been there and went to their games so I’m pretty familiar with the campus, so when I made the decision to commit to Maryland, I knew exactly what I was doing.”

His comfort with his decision gave Maryland their fourth addition out of the WCAC powerhouse in the last two cycles, jumpstarting the Terps’ momentum with their local recruiting efforts. The 2020 flip of elite wide receiver Rakim Jarrett fueled the staff’s efforts as defensive tackle Taizse Johnson announced his intent to stay home just weeks later to roll the momentum into 2021. The quartet of Cadets took a handful of offseason trips to College Park together as the teammates grew on and off the field, leaving little surprise as to why the teammates will unite at the next level.

“We’re really getting a lot of people to follow us and we all have each other’s backs and we love playing with each other. We’re a family and it’s bigger than football so when we’re on the field, we’re at war together so we all know we have each other’s backs.”