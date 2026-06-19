Maryland Bolsters Pitching Depth With Addition of Salisbury Transfer RHP Aidan Brinsfield

Maryland baseball added another key piece to its 2027 roster on Friday, securing the commitment of Salisbury transfer RHP Aidan Brinsfield, a rising arm who brings strike‑throwing consistency and proven versatility to the Terps’ pitching staff. Brinsfield’s arrival gives Maryland an immediate boost in depth and experience, reinforcing a group looking to take another step forward in the Big Ten race.

Brinsfield is coming off a dominant 2026 campaign in which he went 10–4 with a 2.62 ERA across 103 innings, showcasing the durability and consistency that made him one of the top arms in Division III. He struck out 84 batters while limiting damage throughout the year, proving he can handle a starter’s workload and maintain effectiveness deep into games. His combination of strike‑throwing, competitiveness, and run prevention makes him an immediate asset for Maryland’s pitching staff.

Brinsfield’s 2026 season was one of the most decorated in all of Division III, earning him recognition as an ABCA Second‑Team All-American and D3baseball.com Third‑Team All-American. He swept major regional honors as the Consensus Region V Pitcher of the Year and a First‑Team All‑Region selection, while also dominating conference awards as the C2C Pitcher of the Year and an All‑C2C First Team honoree. His postseason resume grew even further with a spot on the Salisbury Regional All‑Tournament Team, and he collected weekly accolades throughout the spring, including three C2C Pitcher of the Week awards and a D3baseball.com Team of the Week nod.

Nationally, Brinsfield ranked among the elite arms in Division III. He finished No. 1 in the country in games started (17), No. 4 in wins (10), No. 22 in strikeouts (84), No. 37 in WHIP (1.08), and No. 46 in ERA (2.62). Within the C2C, he was equally dominant, finishing No. 1 in wins, No. 2 in strikeouts, and ERA, cementing himself as one of the conference’s most complete and reliable pitchers.

News: Maryland baseball has landed Salisbury transfer RHP Aidan Brinsfield 🐢



2026 Stats: 10-4, 2.62 ERA, 103 IP, 84 K pic.twitter.com/9lfTU93lqn — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 19, 2026

His season was also defined by big‑moment performances and durability. Brinsfield started two combined no-hitters, one against Moravian and another against Cairn, highlighting his ability to set the tone in marquee games. He led Salisbury in nearly every major pitching category, including innings pitched (103), games started (17), strikeouts (84), strikeouts looking (30), and complete games (1). Over the season, he allowed 30 earned runs on 84 hits, walked just 27, and surrendered only 6 home runs, demonstrating strong command and consistent run prevention.

Brinsfield also showcased his stamina and defensive value. He worked a season‑high 8 innings twice, against McDaniel and Marymount (Va.), adding a season‑best six assists in the McDaniel outing. His lone complete game came against Mary Washington, when he also recorded a season‑high five strikeouts looking. He saved one of his best performances for the postseason push, striking out a season‑best 10 batters against Endicott.

Altogether, Brinsfield’s 2026 campaign was a model of dominance, consistency, and competitive fire, exactly the profile of a pitcher ready to make an immediate impact at the Division I level.

Brinsfield leaves Salisbury with his name stamped across the program record book. He finished his SU career tied for No. 3 in shutouts (2), tied for No. 4 in career starts (41), No. 7 in strikeouts (207), and tied for No. 13 in wins (20), a resume that reflects both longevity and high‑end production. His 2026 season alone ranks among the best ever recorded by a Sea Gull pitcher, placing No. 4 in single‑season innings pitched (103.0), tied for No. 7 in wins (10), and tied for No. 11 in strikeouts (84). These marks underscore just how impactful he was throughout his Salisbury tenure and how consistently he performed at the top of the rotation.

NEWS: Maryland baseball has landed Shepard (DII) transfer RHP Allen Miller 🐢



A graduate of Chopticon (MD), Miller went 5-4 with a 5.94 ERA and 48 K in 66.2 IP this season. pic.twitter.com/9QIotp8FCp — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 19, 2026

The Salisbury, Maryland, native projects as an immediate factor in Maryland’s 2027 pitching plans, with the kind of workload history and strike‑throwing profile that should translate cleanly to the Big Ten. Given his durability at Salisbury, topping 100 innings, leading the nation in starts, and consistently working deep into games, he profiles as a legitimate contender for a weekend rotation spot from day one. Maryland has leaned heavily on reliable, low‑walk arms in recent years, and Brinsfield’s efficiency, ability to limit damage, and knack for navigating lineups multiple times fit that mold perfectly.

His strikeout numbers should tick up with access to Maryland’s pitching infrastructure, improved pitch design resources, and the jump in velocity many transfers experience in the program. Even if he doesn’t open the season as a Friday or Saturday starter, he’s almost certain to carve out a high‑leverage role, either as a dependable Sunday starter, a midweek workhorse, or a matchup‑proof long reliever who can stabilize games. With his competitiveness, command, and proven track record in big moments, Brinsfield has the tools to become one of the Terps’ most trusted arms by the time conference play arrives.

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