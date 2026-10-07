Maryland Football News: Locksley Discusses Team Struggles, QB Growth, and How the Terps Will Attack Ohio State

Maryland enters a critical stretch with its identity under scrutiny, and Mike Locksley didn’t shy away from that reality in his latest press conference. Confronting a three‑game losing streak and a performance at Nebraska that he openly labeled below the program’s expectations, Locksley reiterated that the Terps have fallen short of their established standard. He took full accountability for the skid while stressing that neither players nor coaches are sulking. Instead, they’re attacking the corrections needed to eliminate self‑inflicted execution errors.

With No. 5 Ohio State looming on the road, Locksley framed the week as a test of resilience and response, underscored by his reminder to the team, “The last three weeks isn’t good enough, but nobody’s hanging their heads. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’re going to keep working through it.”

Maryland’s loss to Nebraska prompted a blunt assessment from Locksley, who pointed to a series of execution and operational breakdowns that prevented the Terps from delivering a complete performance. While the offense showed encouraging stretches and the defense improved its open‑field tackling, Maryland’s inconsistency remained glaring, playing at a high level for only one half before an interception returned for a touchdown deflated the team’s energy. Defensively, alignment mistakes, poor eye discipline on long runs, and an inability to keep Nebraska’s athletic quarterback contained led to explosive plays that flipped field position and momentum.

Special teams offered a mixed picture. Despite winning the net punting battle and benefiting from Bryce McFerson’s precision inside the 10, Maryland suffered a blocked punt due to an operational failure to trigger an automatic throw to an uncovered eligible receiver. Offensively, third‑down inefficiency continued to stall drives and undermine situational success, reinforcing Locksley’s message that Maryland must clean up self‑inflicted errors to regain its standard.

Quarterback Breakdown: Malik Washington’s Growth

Despite recent turnover struggles, including three pick-sixes over the last two weeks, Locksley offered a firm endorsement of his sophomore signal-caller, "He's our quarterback." Locksley noted that Malik Washington is now 16 games in as a starter and entering the mid-point of his sophomore year. Early-season injuries in the backfield to players like DeJuan Williams forced an unnaturally high throwing volume onto Washington, accelerating his learning curve against Big Ten defenses.

Locksley characterized Washington's recent interceptions as400 level reads, explaining that opposing coordinators are dialing up complex look-disguises to test the young quarterback. Against Nebraska, Washington faced simulated pressures, where seven defenders showed on the line of scrimmage before a defensive end dropped into coverage, and disguised bracket coverage that gave the visual illusion of man-to-man underneath. Locksley emphasized that Washington rarely repeats a mistake once corrected on film, and the return of a healthy Williams will balance the offense and relieve pressure on the passer.

Game Plan for Columbus: Challenging No. 5 Ohio State

Maryland turns its focus to Columbus to challenge an Ohio State squad leading the Big Ten in total offense and passing yardage. The Buckeyes present a severe test behind dual-threat quarterback Julian Sayin and explosive playmakers like receiver Jeremiah Smith, operating alongside an NFL-experienced coaching staff that schemes to create one-on-one battles across the line of scrimmage. To extend the game into the fourth quarter, Locksley outlined the strategic keys.

Maryland’s defensive and operational priorities for Ohio State center on tightening fundamentals and eliminating the mistakes that have repeatedly flipped games in recent weeks. Defensively, the Terps must “cup” elite Buckeye playmakers by maintaining depth, disciplined eyes, and reliable tackling to keep explosive threats in front of the defense.

In the trenches, Maryland needs to win isolated one‑on‑one battles against Ohio State’s NFL‑caliber defensive front, which is designed to stress blocking technique across all five linemen. Offensively, Locksley stressed the importance of playing turnover‑free football after giveaways dictated game flow in back‑to‑back losses. On special teams, Maryland must control field position by winning the net punting battle and executing all operational checks cleanly, especially the automatic adjustments that failed against Nebraska.

To fix situational issues, Locksley is altering practice structures to drive direct accountability. Maryland is integrating "good-on-good" team periods, deliberately scripting second-and-10 into third-down scenarios to force players to execute under game-like pressure. This micro-level discipline ties directly into Locksley's macro perspective on the program's trajectory. In an era defined by roster caps and NIL regulations, Locksley sees a level playing field similar to NFL parity where non-traditional powers can routinely contend.

By pairing this evolving landscape with Maryland's proximity to the elite DMV talent pipeline within a three-hour radius of campus, Locksley remains confident in the program's foundation as the Terps maintain a strict "1-and-0" focus for Ohio State.

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