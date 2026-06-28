Maryland Set to Host Four-Star Guard Oneal Delancy for Key Official Visit

Oneal Delancy’s recruitment takes an important step forward on June 29th, when the Montverde (FL) four-star guard arrives in College Park for his official visit. Maryland’s staff has made Delancy a clear priority in its backcourt plans, and this visit gives the Terps a valuable opportunity to deepen their relationship with one of the most dynamic guards in the 2027 class. With his blend of scoring, toughness, and defensive versatility, Delancy’s trip to campus will help both sides evaluate fit as Maryland continues to build momentum on the trail.

The Montverde Academy combo guard is already emerging as one of the most polished backcourt prospects in the 2027 class, and his profile reflects it. The 6-foot-2, 165‑pound Florida native pairs quick-twitch athleticism with advanced scoring instincts, allowing him to impact games both on and off the ball. Rated a 91 overall by 247Sports and ranked No. 57 nationally, Delancy sits among the top 10 combo guards in the country thanks to his creativity, pace, and ability to generate offense against elite competition. Competing at powerhouse Montverde has sharpened his feel and toughness, making him one of the more college-ready guards in his class and a priority target for high-major programs.

Delancy delivered a strong varsity campaign in 2025–26, showcasing efficiency and impact well above the national averages for his class. Across 30 games, the Montverde guard posted 13.9 points per game, nearly triple the national mark, while adding 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. His defensive activity stood out as well, contributing just under a steal per game and providing reliable on‑ball pressure. Even at 6‑foot-2 and 165 pounds, Delancy’s ability to produce across multiple categories against elite competition highlights his advanced feel, competitiveness, and two‑way value.

Delancy’s production last season wasn’t just efficient. It placed him among Florida’s most reliable offensive threats. He ranked No. 39 statewide in free throws made with 110, showing his ability to consistently generate and convert high‑value scoring opportunities. His 17.8 points per 32 minutes also positioned him inside Florida’s top 50, underscoring his impact as a primary scorer against elite competition.

NEWS: Montverde (FL) four-star guard Oneal Delancy will officially visit Maryland tomorrow 🐢 pic.twitter.com/YiGZ3FH79J — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 28, 2026

With 56 made three‑pointers, good for No. 160 in Florida, he demonstrated both volume and confidence from deep, rounding out a season that highlighted his versatility, efficiency, and upward trajectory as a premier 2027 prospect.

Delancy’s recruitment has taken him through a busy stretch of high‑major interest, with multiple programs pushing to position themselves early for the 2027 Montverde standout. He opened his official visit slate at Houston on June 5, giving the Cougars a chance to showcase their guard‑development pedigree. Florida State followed on June 15, offering Delancy a closer-to-home option with a strong track record of producing versatile backcourt talent. Maryland now gets its turn on June 29, a pivotal moment as the Terps look to capitalize on momentum and make a lasting impression. South Florida is also set to host Delancy later in the summer, with an official visit scheduled for August 2, while Miami remains involved and warm in his recruitment despite not yet securing a visit date.

For Maryland, the path to locking Delancy down centers on clarity, fit, and opportunity. The Terps can differentiate themselves by presenting a defined role in their future backcourt, emphasizing how his blend of scoring, toughness, and versatility fits seamlessly into their system. With no committed combo guards in their current class, Maryland can offer a clean runway for early impact. Pairing that with a strong development plan, NIL structure, and the chance to play in a system that empowers guards gives Maryland a real shot to separate itself. If the June 29 visit delivers connection, trust, and a clear vision, the Terps can position themselves as the program best aligned with Delancy’s long‑term trajectory.

Maryland’s pursuit of Delancy reaches a pivotal moment as his recruitment continues to accelerate, and the Terps now have a real chance to shape the trajectory of his decision. With multiple high‑major programs already hosting him and more visits on deck, Delancy’s process is gaining definition, and Maryland’s June 29th official visit stands as one of the most important opportunities to make a lasting impression.

If head coach Buzz Williams and his staff can translate their vision, development plan, and backcourt fit into a compelling experience, they’ll position themselves firmly in the race for one of the nation’s most dynamic young guards.

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