Maryland set to receive visit from No. 8 overall prospect in the nation
Baba Oladotun recently made headlines for reclassifying to 2026, joining an elite class that includes Tyran Stokes, Jordan Smith, Tajh Ariza, Jason Crowe Jr., and many more. According to Dushawn London of 247Sports, on September 13, Oladotun will make his first official visit to College Park.
Head coach Buzz Williams will get a chance to show Oladotun the new-look Maryland culture Williams has implemented, and hopefully keep the Silver Spring native home.
The 6'9 "small forward played his high school ball at James Hubert Blake High School. Before reclassifying to the 2026 class, he was the No. 1 rated prospect for the 2027 class, and now is the eighth-ranked player since reclassifying to the 2026 class.
Joshua Schulman of the Kansas SI page noted Oladotun's impressive sophomore season, during which he averaged 22.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 steals and propelled his team to a 23-2 record. Also, highlighting how Oladotun plays for the 17U Team Durant squad on the AAU circuit
Jamie Shaw, a national recruiting analysis, broke down Oladotun's game on Rivals stating;
"You immediately notice the length and the frame with Baba Oladotun. The jump shot is what he does, and it is where his production comes from at this point. He is around 6-foot-7 with long arms. His footwork getting into the jump shot is clean, and Oladotun is confident getting into it off the bounce or the catch. He is a threat as a pull-up jump shooter, getting a high release with good balance. He will need to continue adding weight, and with that, he could become a more consistent rebounder. With his length and natural athleticism, there is an upside there on the defensive end. The tools are obvious, and the upside here is worth monitoring."
Oladotun's father, Ibrahim, discussed his thoughts on his son's mindset regarding his college path and how that factors into choosing a school to commit to,
“I don’t want him to be labeled as a one-and-done. Baba is not Cooper Flagg,” Ibrahim said. “I want him to go to a program where he’s going to be given the opportunity to be the best for himself and be a leader. He’s going to turn 18 in his freshman year. That’s why we’re not waiting until next year when he’s 19 as a freshman.”
Hopefully, once the visit commences, Williams can propel Maryland to the top of Oladotun's school list and pair him with a 2026 recruiting class that already features forward Austin Brown.
MORE MARYLAND NEWS
Maryland locked in battle with Michigan State for Four-Star target Jalyn Collingwood
Why Tai Felton Could Be the Minnesota Vikings’ Surprise Weapon in 2025
New Maryland Guard Could Be Key to Buzz Williams’ Fast-Paced System
Maryland still targeting five-star prospect committed to Oregon