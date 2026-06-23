Maryland Star Brayden Martin Earns Invite to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine

Maryland baseball standout Brayden Martin is set to take another major step in his rising career after earning an invitation to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine, scheduled for June 23–26 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The sixth annual showcase returns to the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the fourth straight year and will feature 334 of the nation’s top draft‑eligible players,194 from the collegiate ranks and 140 from high schools across the country. With MLB Network providing live coverage, Martin will now have the national stage to further elevate his draft stock in front of scouts, executives, and decision‑makers.

Martin’s junior season was nothing short of elite, a complete showcase of consistency, plate discipline, and all‑around impact that positioned him among the Big Ten’s most dynamic players. Starting all 56 games, Martin slashed an impressive .352/.488/.449 for a .937 OPS, piling up 76 hits, 60 runs, 39 RBI, 13 doubles, a triple, and two home runs. His blend of patience and pressure was unmatched. He drew a Big Ten–leading 56 walks, reached base via hit-by-pitch seven times, and swiped 21 bases, ranking second in the conference. No Terp was more reliable: he led Maryland in batting average, on-base percentage, hits, runs, walks, and steals while recording a team-best 22 multi-hit games.

What truly separated Martin, though, was his historic consistency. He reached base safely in 76 consecutive games dating back to the 2025 season, a streak that underscored his elite approach and ability to impact games even when he wasn’t swinging freely. That steadiness translated into big moments throughout the year. He opened the season scorching hot, stacking multi-hit performances against Wagner, Delaware, and Georgetown. His early-season series at UNCW set the tone as well, where he went 4-for-11 with three runs and four steals.

As conference play arrived, Martin continued to elevate. He tallied six hits with two doubles in the Ohio State series, followed by five more hits against Iowa. His power surfaced at key moments, including a home run and four RBI at Michigan State and another long ball during the USC series, where he totaled four hits and two RBI. Even in midweek matchups, he was a constant spark, reaching base three times with a double at Troy, recording a hit and RBI at No. 22 West Virginia, and going 4-for-5 with two RBI against Richmond.

Maryland baseball standout Brayden Martin has received an invite to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine 🐢 pic.twitter.com/S9hmGhSH4T — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 22, 2026

Down the stretch, Martin remained a catalyst for Maryland’s offense. He scored four runs with three walks against Georgetown, then added two hits and two RBI against Penn State. Whether it was setting the table, driving in runs, or creating chaos on the bases, Martin delivered in every phase. His junior campaign wasn’t just productive. It was the profile of a polished, pro-ready hitter whose discipline, athleticism, and reliability made him one of the most complete players in the Big Ten.

The 2026 MLB Draft Combine will unfold across a tightly structured, five‑day schedule designed to evaluate every facet of a prospect’s game, from on‑field performance to athletic testing to face‑to‑face interactions with MLB clubs.

Player arrivals begin June 22–24, setting the stage for a busy week at Chase Field. The action starts immediately on June 23 with the High School Simulation Game, giving prep prospects a chance to showcase their skills in a live‑game environment. That same day marks the beginning of the On‑Field Showcase, which runs through June 24 and features batting practice, defensive workouts, throwing sessions, and other evaluations that allow scouts to compare players side‑by‑side.

While the on‑field portion draws the most attention, the Combine’s off‑field testing and interviews are just as critical. Player interviews run June 23–27, offering teams extended opportunities to learn more about each prospect’s makeup, preparation, and long‑term development outlook. Strength and conditioning assessments take place June 25–26, followed by biomechanical testing on those same days, a data‑driven evaluation that measures movement efficiency, swing mechanics, and athletic explosiveness. Together, the schedule provides a comprehensive look at every player in attendance, giving prospects like Martin a full platform to elevate their draft stock.

Congratulations to Brayden Martin on receiving an invite to the MLB Draft Combine! 🐢



The Combine will be shown on @MLBNetwork beginning tomorrow at noon ET!



📰 https://t.co/F1LKEHfdQH#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/5QuoF3YY2Q — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 22, 2026

Martin now heads into the 2026 MLB Draft Combine with the momentum of a complete, all‑around junior season and the resume of a player who consistently delivered at the highest level. His blend of elite on‑base skills, speed, and reliability made him one of Maryland’s most valuable pieces and one of the Big Ten’s most difficult hitters to keep off the bases. With a week in Phoenix that will test everything from his athleticism to his baseball IQ, Martin has a prime opportunity to showcase the traits that defined his breakout year.

As scouts and front offices converge on Chase Field, he’ll arrive not just as a participant, but as a polished, proven prospect ready to elevate his draft stock on a national stage.

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