5-star Zion Elee has a message for other top recruits in Maryland
In an era where so many collegiate decisions are driven by money, five-star edge rusher Zion Elee is driven by loyalty. Make no mistake, Elee is certainly going to benefit from NIL as part of the Maryland football program moving forward, but there's little doubt he could have chased a bigger bag elsewhere. Instead, Elee remains committed to his home.
Speaking with the media at a recent Under Armour NEXT camp, Elee explained his decision to stick with the Terrapins.
"It was kind of a personal thing for me, really," Elee said. "I just wanted to stay home. Out of nowhere, I really had that idea to stay at home. And then on top of that, bring everybody that is home to home, you know what I'm saying?"
And while Elee is clearly committed to sticking with the Terps, he also made it clear that he's working hard to keep other top talent home. So far, other top Maryland targets like Immanuel Iheanacho, Jireh Edwards, and Khary Adams are all trending away from College Park. But as well all know, today's world of college recruiting is unpredictable.
When it comes to other top recruits in Maryland, Elee - who's rated as the No. 1 recruit in the state - offered a simple message:
"The best players in Maryland stay in Maryland."
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Basketball lands commitment from son of Terrapin legend
Maryland basketball adds another commitment to 2025 recruiting class
Maryland basketball offers No. 1 ranked player in all of basketball