Flip Watch: Maryland Football offers 4-star safety committed to Florida State
Head coach Mike Locksley and the Maryland staff continue to push for some of the top prospects in the country. On Monday, Maryland extended an offer to Mekhi Williams, a four-star safety out of Florida. According to 247Sports, Williams is rated as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Florida and the No. 5 safety in the nation for the 2027 class.
Although Williams committed to Florida State back in March, other programs continue to extend offers in an effort to flip the elite prospect - and Maryland is one of those programs.
The offer from Locksley may be a great move given the fact that there aren't many major programs who have extended offers at this point. Williams' current offer list consists of 11 programs, including schools like Florida State, Colorado, Buffalo, FAU, and Liberty. Developing a relationship with Williams early could be key to this recruiting battle as other teams become familiar with the highly-rated recruit in the coming months.
