Derik Queen secures another double-double in Game 2 of NBA Summer League
Derik Queen returned to action on Saturday night for Game 2 of the NBA Summer League, delivering another solid performance for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The former Maryland star posted his second consecutive double-double, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting and grabbing 13 rebounds. Much like Game 1, Queen showed signs of the type of skill set that hints at a successful NBA career, while also exposing areas where growth is still needed. His offensive talent is evident - his ball-handling, scoring ability, and touch around the rim.
However, it's also clear that Queen would benefit from time in an NBA-level strength and conditioning program, as his physicality and stamina still appear to be works in progress. At times, he flashes the kind of talent that suggests he could contribute to the Pelicans' starting unit right away. Yet, he also shows signs of being a step too slow on defense and inconsistent in his effort, which could make him a liability at the next level if it doesn't improve.
For Queen to evolve into a reliable NBA center, he'll need to find a way to bring consistent energy and effectiveness on both ends of the court. His defensive awareness and conditioning will be something to watch as he progresses through the Summer League schedule. For now, Queen remains a promising but unfinished product - a high-upside player who offers the Pelicans an intriguing long-term development project.
