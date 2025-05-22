All terrapins

Maryland football a finalist for 2026 IMG Academy prospect

The Terrapins will have a battle to land the prospect.

Trent Knoop

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

After securing a top-25 recruiting class last cycle, Maryland football has five commitments in the 2026 class. The headliner? Five-star edge rusher and the No. 4 overall prospect, Zion Elee. The Terrapins are looking to add some role players alongside Elee, and one of those could be IMG Academy prospect Cam Brickle. The three-star defensive lineman announced his final group of Maryland, Penn State, Ohio State, and Florida State.

According to the Composite, Brickle is the 530th-best player in the 2026 class and the 63rd-best defensive lineman. He stands at 6-foot-2, 305-pounds and would be a force in the middle of the line after bulking up in a collegiate weight room.

Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Brickle:

Only played in three games as a sophomore due to a transfer and injury but was dominant in limited action. Was an impact interior lineman and you can see his natural ability. He's a powerful kid with heavy hands and knocks guys backward. Has quick feet in the box and plays behind the line of scrimmage. Strong at the point of attack and can move well laterally. Can disengage from a blocker and shows the ability to run down plays from behind. He's a true nose guard who can take on double teams and still make plays. The upside is high and Brickle is an early high Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone at the next level.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

ESPN ranks Maryland football's QB situation toward the bottom of all of CFB

Maryland Football: 5-star commit Zion Elee reacts to taking official visit to Auburn

Ex-Wisconsin star happy to avoid Maryland at the Xfinity Center: 'I'm glad we don't have to see them again'

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting