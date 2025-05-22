Maryland football a finalist for 2026 IMG Academy prospect
After securing a top-25 recruiting class last cycle, Maryland football has five commitments in the 2026 class. The headliner? Five-star edge rusher and the No. 4 overall prospect, Zion Elee. The Terrapins are looking to add some role players alongside Elee, and one of those could be IMG Academy prospect Cam Brickle. The three-star defensive lineman announced his final group of Maryland, Penn State, Ohio State, and Florida State.
According to the Composite, Brickle is the 530th-best player in the 2026 class and the 63rd-best defensive lineman. He stands at 6-foot-2, 305-pounds and would be a force in the middle of the line after bulking up in a collegiate weight room.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Brickle:
Only played in three games as a sophomore due to a transfer and injury but was dominant in limited action. Was an impact interior lineman and you can see his natural ability. He's a powerful kid with heavy hands and knocks guys backward. Has quick feet in the box and plays behind the line of scrimmage. Strong at the point of attack and can move well laterally. Can disengage from a blocker and shows the ability to run down plays from behind. He's a true nose guard who can take on double teams and still make plays. The upside is high and Brickle is an early high Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone at the next level.
