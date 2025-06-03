Maryland football misses out another 2026 prospect prior to taking OV to College Park, commits to Kansas State
Maryland football recently missed out on one top OL target who committed to North Carolina before coming to College Park for an official visit. And now you can make that two offensive line targets.
2026 three-star OT Justin Morales committed to Kansas State following his official visit there this past weekend. Maryland football is in the same boat again, because Morales had an OV for College Park on June 10.
Morales was also looking into both Baylor and Wisconsin, among other schools.
The Terrapins missed out on the 6-foot-4, 265-pound OT from El Paso (TX). He is considered the 1098th-ranked prospect, and the 90th-ranked OT in the 2026 class, per the Composite. 247Sports had a scouting report on Morales.
P4-caliber offensive lineman whose long-term positional home likely depends on concrete verified measurables data. Self-reports an 81.5-inch wingspan at 6-4, 265. Owns valuable high-volume two-way snaps at left tackle and interior defensive line. Displays encouraging natural athleticism in pads with suddenness and twitch in close quarters, accompanied by drive-blocking conviction. Adds respectable shot put and discus numbers to athletic profile. Capable bender and generally fluid mover who possesses requisite athleticism to play in space on the outside if the physical verifieds check out. Projects to the P4 level as a potential multi-year starter-quality player who could possibly possess significant long-term developmental potential.
Maryland has yet to gain a commitment from an offensive lineman in the '26 class. The Terrapins will continue to look to find someone.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Four-star edge rusher during official visit to Maryland football: 'Go Terps'
Maryland football predicted to lose out on a top WR prospect to rival Big Ten school
Five-star Maryland football product appears to eliminate Terrapins from consideration