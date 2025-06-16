Maryland football misses out on coveted four-star OL to an ACC school
It's been a couple of tough days for Maryland football on the recruiting trail. The Terrapins missed out on DL Kingston Hall who decided not to come to College Park for his official visit, instead, he headed to Kansas State, where he committed. But that wasn't the only missed prospect for Mike Locksley's squad.
The big loss came when four-star offensive lineman Day'jon Moore chose to commit to Pitt over Maryland. Moore committed to the Panthers on Sunday after taking an OV to College Park.
Moore is a 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive lineman who took a visit to Maryland back on May 30. But he was most recently in Pitt this past weekend to visit the Panthers, and he locked his commitment in.
The Willis (TX) prospect is the Composite's No. 366 ranked recruit in the '26 class, and he is also the No. 30 interior offensive lineman. In 2024, Moore started at left tackle and also played defensive line as a junior. Produced 19 tackles, 3 TFL, and 2 sacks. Helped Willis to a 12-1 record and a Texas 6A D-II third-round playoff appearance.
As of this writing, Maryland has six commitments in the 2026 class, but the Terrapins have yet to lock in an offensive lineman. The O-line was a real weakness for the Terrapins last year, and it's one of the big questions surrounding Maryland in 2025.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland basketball chasing another 5-star prospect, brother of NBA player
Maryland attempting to flip 4-star wide receiver currently committed to Syracuse
CBS Sports names one Maryland football freshman who is in store for a breakout year