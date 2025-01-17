Maryland football hoping to get into the picture with elite Ohio product

Blessed to have received an OFFER from @TerpsFootball after a great conversation with @DKief10 🐢🟥🟨⬛️⬜️@CoachLocks @coachwill347 @InsidetheShell1 @CoachTomBolden @Coach_Huls @LakotaWestFB 🔥🦅 pic.twitter.com/67Uq8Nj6AC