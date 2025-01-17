Maryland football hoping to get into the picture with elite Ohio product
Maryland is starting to really hit the 2026 recruiting class and the Terrapins are hoping to add what they've built in that '26 class. Maryland hit a homer un with in-state product and five-star Edge Zion Elee -- who is keeping his eyes open to other schools. As things now, Maryland has the No. 17 overall class in 2026.
With Elee in the fold, Maryland is looking to build that defense around him. Recently, the Terps offered West Chester (OH) Lakota West linebacker Cam Thomas. The 6-2, 217-pound linebacker is considered the 261st-best recruit and a four-star by the Composite.
The timing is interesting, though. Thomas announced a final six back in late November that included Michigan, Indiana, Oregon, Illinois, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Will Maryland be able to get into the mix for the four-star linebacker?
The Terrapins have been able to recruit the position fairly well in recent years. Maryland has landed two four-star linebackers after landing Jaishawn Barham in 2022 and Michael Harris in 2023. Landing a guy like Thomas could really help the Terps build the defense for the future.
