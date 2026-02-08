Bucks Sign Cam Thomas After Guard Was Waived by Nets at Trade Deadline

The Bucks opted against trading Giannis Antetokounmpo at this year’s deadline, instead simply deciding to stand pat aside from a few moves on the fringes. It was an interesting decision for Milwaukee, but one that will likely pay great dividends if the team does opt to send Antetokounmpo elsewhere this offseason; the chances of a godfather offer for the Greek superstar are much higher in the summer than in the middle of the season.

On Sunday, with the rest of the sports-viewing population preparing for Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks, Milwaukee made a move to fortify its current roster regardless of the Antetokounmpo situation. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the Bucks had signed free agent guard Cam Thomas. He’ll likely come off the bench behind breakout guard Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr.

“I picked Milwaukee because they wanted me and they told me they’ve been interested for years now,” Thomas told ESPN’s Marc J. Spears after signing. “So, it’s good to have this opportunity come to fruition. And I’m just hoping to meet everybody, get to know everybody and contribute as soon as possible.”

It’s an interesting union for both parties. Thomas was waived by the cellar-dwelling Nets immediately after the deadline when Brooklyn couldn’t find a taker for his services on the trade market. He’s a gifted scorer who averaged 22.5 points per game in 2023-24 while appearing in 66 contests. However, he’s struggled with availability over the last season and a half. In part due to that, and in part due to his complete disinterest in the defensive side of the ball, Thomas wound up on the outside of coach Jordi Fernandez’s rotation in his final months with the Nets.

The Bucks could certainly use some scoring pop given the situation they now find themselves in. By choosing to keep Antetokounmpo on the roster, Milwaukee has a chance to convince him to stick around by putting forth a solid product in the second half of the year. The superstar forward is currently sidelined with a calf injury but will presumably return this season and will want the Bucks to push for the playoffs; in theory, Thomas helps as a true microwave scorer who can explode for a big night at any moment.

As noted, though, Thomas’s defensive issues are pronounced and often eliminate whatever good he does on the court. His tendency to dominate the ball offensively regardless of whether he’s shooting well doesn’t help matters. Thomas is certainly capable of providing positive value for a middling Bucks team, but won’t be able to single-handedly drag the team back into contention with the Bucks sitting at 21-29 entering Sunday.

It’ll be interesting to see how he fits alongside Antetokounmpo. In the meantime, Thomas has a chance to make his Bucks debut on Monday night against the Magic in Orlando.

