Maryland Football set to host elite two-way recruit, Michigan's No. 1 prospect
The Maryland Terrapins are set to receive a visit from the No. 1 prospect from the state of Michigan in the 2026 class. On Tuesday, four-star ATH CJ Sadler announced he plans on taking his official visit to College Park on May 29-31.
Although Michigan is believed to be the current leader in Sadler's recruitment, the highly coveted prospect currently holds offers from 37 programs around the country. Those offers include Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Colorado, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and many others. With an offer list like that, it's clear that Sadler is viewed as an elite weapon who can excel at the next level.
A key part of Sadler's recruitment is that he's indicated he wants to play on both sides of the ball, similar to what we saw with Travis Hunter at Colorado. Although his primary position figures to be on the offensive side at wideout, Sadler is also skilled enough to play defensive back at the collegiate level.
If head coach Mike Locksley and the Maryland staff can offer the realistic possibility of playing both sides of the ball, Sadler may view the Terps as a real contender in his recruitment.
As a junior at Cass Tech in 2024, Sadler hauled in 51 receptions for 828 yards and 9 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he accounted for 46 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception.
According to 247Sports' latest rankings, Sadler is rated as the No. 1 prospect from the state of Michigan, the No. 8 overall athlete in the nation, and the No. 82 overall prospect in the country. There are no current crystal ball projections for where he may choose to play college ball.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Football: 5-star commit Zion Elee reacts to taking official visit to Auburn
Ex-Wisconsin star happy to avoid Maryland at the Xfinity Center: 'I'm glad we don't have to see them again'
Maryland football already leading for top-ranked player in 2027 class; announces All-American Bowl decision