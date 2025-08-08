Maryland Recruiting: 2027 WR Myles McAfee Talks Terrapins, Penn State in Recruitment
Myles McAfee, one of the top players in Maryland, is having his recruiting process really start to heat up after his stellar sophomore season and his performances at camps at schools such as Clemson. He helped lead Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Maryland), along with three current Maryland freshmen, quarterback Malik Washington, defensive lineman Delmar White, and defensive back Jayden Shipp, to a Maryland state championship.
McAfee (6-foot-0, 165 pounds) recorded 54 catches for 651 yards and ten touchdowns last season for Archbishop Spalding. He is the second-ranked player in Maryland, the No. 15 wide receiver, and the No. 68 overall player in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Among all the teams that have extended McAfee an offer, Florida State, Maryland, and Penn State have made the most contact with him. McAfee told Chad Simmons of Rivals about their interest.
“That means a lot. I want to build something and connect not just with the coaches, but with my family, too. Those are three big programs reaching out a lot, so that means a lot to me.”
McAfee has unofficially visited Maryland and Penn State several times over the past couple of years. He described his interactions with staff from both schools.
Maryland: “It starts with coach Locksley — he’s like another teammate. Coach is big, too. And having Malik Washington, my old quarterback, there is huge. We’ve got a real connection.”
Penn State: “Coach Hagans, coach [Rashad] Rich, and I talk a lot. They show love to me and my family. Coach Franklin and I have talked a good bit too. It’s awesome when I’m up there. That’s a big-time school.”
McAfee is looking to make official visits to Maryland, Penn State, Florida State, and Ohio State this coming fall. He described to Simmons what he looks for in a program. Development and scheme fit will be a top priority.
“Development and offensive fit — those are the two main things,” McAfee said. “I want to keep getting better and keep learning. I want to go where there’s a plan for me and I know how I fit into it.”
McAfee is in no real rush to make a commitment. However, he does have an idea of when he wants to make a decision.
“I’m not sure yet — I’m still feeling things out. But around this time next year, I’d like to have it done. Definitely before my senior season.”
Maryland does not have any commitments to date for the 2027 recruiting class, and obtaining McAfee will make him the headliner for that class.