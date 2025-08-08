All terrapins

Maryland Recruiting: 2027 WR Myles McAfee Talks Terrapins, Penn State in Recruitment

Top Maryland prospect Myles McAfee helped Archbishop Spalding to State championship, with three other current Terps.

Brandon Walker

Severn Spalding wide receiver Myles Mcafee, top, catches a touchdown pass over Hoban cornerback Elbert ÒRockÓ Hill IV during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Akron, Ohio.
Severn Spalding wide receiver Myles Mcafee, top, catches a touchdown pass over Hoban cornerback Elbert ÒRockÓ Hill IV during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Akron, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Myles McAfee, one of the top players in Maryland, is having his recruiting process really start to heat up after his stellar sophomore season and his performances at camps at schools such as Clemson. He helped lead Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Maryland), along with three current Maryland freshmen, quarterback Malik Washington, defensive lineman Delmar White, and defensive back Jayden Shipp, to a Maryland state championship.

McAfee (6-foot-0, 165 pounds) recorded 54 catches for 651 yards and ten touchdowns last season for Archbishop Spalding. He is the second-ranked player in Maryland, the No. 15 wide receiver, and the No. 68 overall player in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Among all the teams that have extended McAfee an offer, Florida State, Maryland, and Penn State have made the most contact with him. McAfee told Chad Simmons of Rivals about their interest.

“That means a lot. I want to build something and connect not just with the coaches, but with my family, too. Those are three big programs reaching out a lot, so that means a lot to me.”

McAfee has unofficially visited Maryland and Penn State several times over the past couple of years. He described his interactions with staff from both schools.

Maryland: “It starts with coach Locksley — he’s like another teammate. Coach is big, too. And having Malik Washington, my old quarterback, there is huge. We’ve got a real connection.”

Penn State: “Coach Hagans, coach [Rashad] Rich, and I talk a lot. They show love to me and my family. Coach Franklin and I have talked a good bit too. It’s awesome when I’m up there. That’s a big-time school.”

McAfee is looking to make official visits to Maryland, Penn State, Florida State, and Ohio State this coming fall. He described to Simmons what he looks for in a program. Development and scheme fit will be a top priority.

“Development and offensive fit — those are the two main things,” McAfee said. “I want to keep getting better and keep learning. I want to go where there’s a plan for me and I know how I fit into it.”

McAfee is in no real rush to make a commitment. However, he does have an idea of when he wants to make a decision.

“I’m not sure yet — I’m still feeling things out. But around this time next year, I’d like to have it done. Definitely before my senior season.”

Maryland does not have any commitments to date for the 2027 recruiting class, and obtaining McAfee will make him the headliner for that class.

More Maryland News

Maryland's Del Pino drains buzzer-beater to deliver Spain U18 EuroBasket title

Buzz Williams brings heart and hoops to Maryland with "Buzz's Bunch" camp

From Maryland Terrapins star to the IFL; Taulia Tagovailoa's pro dream continues

Maryland QB Battle: After losing Edwards, Jr to the Wisconsin Badgers, who will replace Tagovailoa?

Maryland locked in battle with B1G rivals Michigan and Ohio State for five-star receiver

Published
Brandon Walker
BRANDON WALKER

Brandon is a lifelong sports long sports fanatic with over a decade in sports media. He's a Prince George’s County, Maryland native who has spent most of his adult life in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. After getting his start as an intern with Sportsradio 93.7 the fan in Pittsburgh, he covered high school sports for TribTotalMedia, covered Pittsburgh Athletics for Pittsburgh Sports Report, Pittsburgh Sports Now (Penn State coverage), and was credentialed for the 2022 season for the New Pittsburgh Courier. Brandon is now covering HBCU Sports for Urban Media Today, as well covering the Terps for Maryland on SI.

Home/Recruiting