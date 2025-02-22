Social media explodes after 5-star Zion Elee announces college football decision
It doesn't happen very often that Maryland football lands a five-star recruit. It did happen back in 2012 when Stefon Diggs did the unthinkable and signed with the Terrapins. Could lightning strike twice? It's starting to look like it.
Baltimore (MD) St. Frances five-star edge prospect Zion Elee shocked people when he initially committed to Maryland to play for Mike Locksley. On Friday, he might have shocked even more people. He announced on his social media account that his recruitment is closed and he won't be taking any more official visits. Elee was slated to take officials to Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and South Carolina -- but as of now he won't be seeing any of them.
Things can change now to Signing Day, but Maryland appears to be in a great position to sign the highest-ranked recruit in Terrapins' football history. Elee is currently the No. 4 overall recruit in 2026 and the top-ranked edge rusher. If he stays with Maryland, he would form a great duo with 2025 four-star edge Zahir Mathis.
Following Elee's message, social media went nuts. Here are some of the best reactions.
