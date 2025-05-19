Son of NFL legend set to visit Maryland in June
The Maryland Terrapins are set to get a visit from 2029 QB prospect Justin Merriman, son of Chargers legend Shawne Merriman. Of course, his father played college ball at the University of Maryland from 2002-04, so it's no surprise to see his son potentially exploring that same path.
Merriman, who grew up in Upper Marlboro (MD), became a standout athlete in the D.C. area. As a dual-sport athlete, Merriman was recognized as one of the top basketball players in the D.C. area and was also named the state of Maryland Defensive Player of the Year in football by the Associated Press.
During his collegiate years at Maryland, Merriman earned ACC All-Conference honors and won the Iron Terp team award given to the strongest player on the roster. He would go on to become a first-round selection (12th overall pick) by the San Diego Chargers in the 2005 NFL Draft. From there, Merriman carved out an eight-year career in the league, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2005), 3x Pro Bowler, First-Team All-Pro, and the NFL sack leader in 2006.
With his son now viewed as an up-and-coming prospect out of New Jersey, there's no question that teams will be eager to get a look at the 6-3, 190 pound QB in action.
