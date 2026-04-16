Maryland, like all the other programs, is in the middle of spring practice. Recruits have been making trips to campus to watch teams up close and personal, meet with the staff, and some have received offers. The Terrapins have been busy on the recruiting front and have been reaching out to some big-name prospects. I caught up with some to discuss their offers.

Kasen Jammer | 2027 | CB | 5'10" 170 lbs | Angleton High School | Angleton, TX | Recruiting Ranking- 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 983 NATL / 90 CB / 127 TX

Jammer, who is the son of former Texas Longhorns All-American cornerback and San Diego Chargers’ 2002 first-round pick Quentin Jammer, received his latest offer from the Terrapins on April 8 after he spoke with inside linebackers coach Zac Spavital.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Spav when he called and offered me. He has some ties to the Houston area and said he loved my tape and sees me as a versatile defensive back who can play any spot in the secondary,” Jammer said.

He also has offers from Texas State, Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, Montana State, Delaware State, Tulsa, Louisiana, Boston College, Arkansas State, Baylor, Missouri State, Coastal Carolina, North Texas, Utah, Hawaii, Arizona, and Duke.

Jammer has official visits scheduled to Utah (May 29- 31), Duke (June 5-7), and Baylor (June 19-21).

Kevin Jackson | 2027 | ATH | 6'1" 185 lbs | Shadow Creek High School | Pearland, TX | Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 1011 NATL / 101 S / 119 TX | 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 1259 NATL / 121 S / 156 TX

Jackson received his offer from the Terrapins on April 10 after speaking with Spavital.

“Coach Spavital called me and was talking about how he likes my game, sees me in their program, and mentioned how he’s coached with some of my high school coaches before. He said that I’m a priority who could come in and make an early impact,” Jackson said.

He also has offers from Texas Tech, Delaware State, Kentucky, Utah, Sacramento State, UNLV, Oregon State, UCLA, TCU, Kansas, Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas State, Texas State, California, North Carolina, Arizona State, Arizona, Oklahoma State, and Baylor.

“My recruitment has been going really well, and I'm just staying focused and keeping my head down. I am blessed to be in the position I’m in right now with 21 offers, just trusting the process. A bunch of schools have been showing love, and I am building relationships with the coaching staff.”

Jackson has official visits scheduled to Utah (May 29-31), Oklahoma State (June 11–13), and Kansas (June 19–21).

Last season, he finished with 32 tackles, four pass breakups, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Stephan Hicks | 2027 | OL | 6'4" 295 lbs | Steele High School | Cibolo, TX

Hicks also received his offer on April 10, after he spoke with Spavital.

“I had a very straightforward and informational conversation with Coach Spav. My recruitment is going great, and I am just embracing everything during the process,” Hicks said.

He also has offers from Gardner-Webb, UTSA, Texas State, Houston, San Diego State, Tulane, Oregon State, Arkansas State, North Texas, TCU, Duke, Columbia, and Rutgers.

“My recruitment is going great. I am just embracing everything during the process.”

He will be visiting Duke this weekend.

Hayden Koo | 2028 | WR | 6'1" 180 lbs | Tustin High School | Tustin, CA | Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 156 NATL / 27 WR / 13 CA | 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 149 NATL / 24 WR / 12 CA

Koo received his offer on April 11 after speaking with wide receivers coach Latrell Scott, assistant wide receivers coach Derek Kief, and defensive analyst David Brownlee.

“I talked to Coach Scott, Coach Keil, and Coach Brownlee, who told me about my offer. As a staff, they watched my film and decided they really liked me and thought of me as a high character player and person,” Koo said.

In addition to the Terrapins, he also has offers from Sacramento State, Arizona State, North Carolina, UCLA, Arizona, California, Oregon State, UNLV, Utah, and Virginia Tech.

“My recruitment is going really great right now, for sure. It is picking up as the weeks go by.”

He has an upcoming visit to Oregon and is working to set one to USC. Vanderbilt and Purdue are some other schools he is hearing from. Koo finished last season with 53 receptions for 796 yards and seven touchdowns for the Tillers.

Brayley Manning | 2029 | DB | 6'2" 170 lbs | Bishop Gorman High School | Las Vegas, NV

Manning received his offer on April 13 after he spoke with cornerbacks coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim.

“Coach Aazaar Rahim called and told me that in the next three years, I have to live up to the offer he gave me,” Manning said. “My recruitment has been going solid, and it's all been happening so fast. I have just been taking every moment in.”

He also has offers from Idaho, Hawaii, Arizona, Utah, UNLV, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Cal Poly, Oregon State, Oregon, UCLA, Ole Miss, and North Carolina.

Jason Campbell | 2030 | ATH | 6'3" 170 lbs | Loudon Sports Academy | Leesburg, VA

Campbell received his offer on April 11 when he was on campus for practice after speaking with Kief and defensive assistant Nathaniel Stephenson.

“I got an invite from Coach Stephenson, and Coach Kief offered me. He took me to his office, and we had a great conversation. He then said he would like to give me an offer,” Campbell said. “My recruitment is going very well at this moment, with three offers as a class of 2030 prospect.”

He also has offers from Syracuse, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh.

After A great conversation with @DKief10 and @NateStephenson I am blessed to receive my 3rd d1 offer and first big ten offer from @TerpsFootball #agtg pic.twitter.com/rRaWHxWntY — JasonCampbell_2030 (@Jasoncampbell_8) April 11, 2026

More from Maryland On SI

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.